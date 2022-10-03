Two killed in motorcycle crash in Bonner County on Sunday

A man and a woman in their 60s were killed while riding on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Bonner County, according to Idaho State Police.

The motorcycle was southbound on Highway 41 near Blanchard when the rider crossed left of the center lane, ran off the highway and into a tree line at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. The driver, a 66-year-old man, and his passenger, a 63-year-old woman, were both from Worley.

The driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said. Their families have been notified. Idaho State Police did not release their names.

Both were wearing helmets.

The incident remains under investigation.