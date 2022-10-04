Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt physically abused her and their kids on 2016 flight
Oct. 4, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:31 p.m.
Angelina Jolie detailed dramatic allegations of child abuse against ex-husband Brad Pitt in a court filing Tuesday.
Pitt was investigated for child abuse on a 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles, but no charges were ever filed.
In the new court filing, obtained by the Daily Beast, Jolie said Pitt physically attacked her.
“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall,” according to the complaint.
Jolie said the children tried to intervene on her behalf, so Pitt turned on them.
“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying,” the court filing said. “Pitt periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them. At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”
Jolie filed for divorce shortly after the Sept. 14, 2016, flight.
