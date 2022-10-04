Arts Wrap: Lowe Conducts Rachmaninoff, Alcohol & Feelings, SVST season tickets go on sale, October at Trackside Studio, New Exhibition at Moscow Contemporary

SSO Masterworks 2: Lowe Conducts Rachmaninoff

In their second masterwork concert of the season, the Spokane Symphony will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s second symphony. A sort of prelude to Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday year in 2023, the work is “full of melodic passion.”

The program also includes Carl Nielsen’s flute concerto featuring guest flutist Demarre McGill and Anna Clyne’s “Masquerade.”

“I was so thrilled with the reception of ‘Dance’ last year,” Lowe said, mentioning the symphony’s performance of Clyne’s earlier work. “If there was one piece in last season that was a standout for me, that would be it – Anna has this ability to write music that is new and modern and different, but also emotionally connecting. It’s not just a collection of sounds.”

Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets or information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

Alcohol & Feelings

Spokane musicians Jenny Anne Mannan, Karli Ingersoll and Caroline Fowler will visit the Lucky You Lounge basement for an evening of three part harmonies, covering “a mix of classic country favorites like Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, and songs from a more modern catalog of folk and Americana artists like Ray Lamontagne and Secret Sisters.” All basement shows at the Lucky You Lounge are free. The Basement opens at 6 p.m. Lucky You Lounge is for ages 21 and older with no exceptions. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. To register for this free performance, visit luckyyoulounge.com or call (509) 474-0511.

SVST season tickets on sale

Tickets for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s 2023 summer season are now on sale.

Boasting an old favorite and two regional premieres, the season will open with “Grease.” Featuring musical classics like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together,” the show takes audiences on a poodle-skirt filled jaunt with bad-boy Danny, girl-next-door Sandy and the rest of Rydell High’s class of 1959. The production will run from June 16 to July 2, 2023.

Next up, we have the regional premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star.” With a Tony-nominated score, the “Bright Star” is “a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American south in the 1920s and ‘40s.” The show will run from July 14-23, 2023.

Closing the season with another regional premiere (although the national tour visited Spokane in early 2020), SVST will produce Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville.” Set permanently in “island time,” “Escape to Margaritaville” follows a part-time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist through a string of Buffett’s most-loved classics. The show will run from Aug. 4-30.

Season tickets are $114 for adults, $108 for seniors and military and $68 for students with valid identification. For information, visit svsummertheatre.com or call the box office at (509) 368-7897.

October at Trackside Studio

Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery will feature works by owners and exhibiting partners Chris Kelsey, Mark Moore and Gina Freuen through October 28. The exhibit will include an assortment of new works fired since the beginning of summer, wood, soda and electric firings. The exhibit opens Friday with a reception from 5 to 8 pm and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. For information, visit tracksidestudio.net or call (509) 863-9904.

New Exhibition at Moscow Contemporary

In its fourth exhibition, Moscow Contemporary will present “Pamela Caughey, Unforeseen.” Based in Hamilton, MT Caughey creates geometric abstract paintings in a range of media including encaustic, acrylics, oil, mixed media and collage.

The exhibit will open with a public reception attended by Caughey from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Caughey will also give an in-person gallery talk at 11 a.m. and a zoom talk at 3pm on Saturday. For information, visit moscowcontemporary.org