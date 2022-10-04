At least 14 Gonzaga games to air on ESPN networks, two more on CBS Sports Network

The television schedule and tip times for a sizable portion of Gonzaga’s basketball schedule were released Tuesday.

At least six of Gonzaga’s nonconference games and eight of the Zags’ West Coast Conference contests will be televised on ESPN’s family of networks, the conference office announced.

Two of GU’s WCC games also will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Gonzaga will be on ESPN outlets six times in its first seven games – Michigan State on Nov. 11 on ESPN, time to be announced; Texas on Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2; Kentucky on Nov. 20, 4:30 on ESPN; Portland State on Nov. 24, 9:30 on ESPN; Purdue or West Virginia on Nov. 25, ESPN networks, time to be announced; and GU’s final game at the PK85 on Nov. 27, ESPN networks, time to be announced.

ESPN networks will carry eight WCC games involving Gonzaga, including both contests against BYU, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco, and home matchups vs. Portland (Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.) and San Diego (Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.).

BYU, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco each will appear on ESPN six times during conference play.

CBS Sports Network will televise GU-Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 2 and the Zags’ Feb. 16 visit to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles. Both games tip at 8 p.m.

Television assignments for the remainder of Gonzaga’s schedule, including contests vs. Baylor, Alabama and Washington, haven’t been announced.