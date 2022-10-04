Locally: Eastern’s Gillian Martin, Idaho’s Kira Witte earn Big Sky Conference women’s soccer player of the week awards

From staff and news services

Eastern Washington and Idaho claimed Big Sky Conference women’s soccer player of the week honors on Sept. 27 for their performances the previous week.

Gillian Martin, Eastern’s sophomore midfielder, earned her first career weekly award, named offensive player of the week following a two-goal weekend, in which her first goals of the season helped the Eagles defeat Idaho State and Weber State.

Kira Witte, the Vandals’ freshman goalkeeper, was the defensive player of the week for a third time this season as UI defeated the same schools by 1-0 scores, her seventh and eighth shutouts of the season. She had a season-high 10 saves against Weber.

College scene

Idaho freshman Joe Sykes shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round of his first collegiate tournament to earn a fourth-place individual finish and lead the Idaho men to the championship of the Southern Illinois Dolenc Invitational Sept. 27 in Madison, Illinois.

The Vandals’ 54-hole score of 865 edged reigning Big Sky champion Weber State by two strokes.

It was UI’s first tournament win since capturing the Big Sky title in 2016. Matt McGann, an Idaho junior from Gonzaga Prep competing as an individual, finished eighth at 215.

• Megan Billeter’s first collegiate victory earned the Western Washington senior from Mt. Spokane High School the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the week honor for the week of Sept. 19-25.

Billeter, the GNAC’s co-women’s player of the year in 2021-22, shot 1-under 143 for 36 holes Sept. 23-24, highlighted by a 2-under 70 the second day, to win the Saint Martin’s Bishop Invitational at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. It’s her fourth weekly award. She earned three during the 2021-22 season.

Swimming

Two area 16-year-olds, considered among the nation’s fastest emerging male swimmers, are among 48 invited to USA Swimming’s National Select Camp Oct. 13-16 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

William Miller, a junior at Pullman High School and a member of Cougar Aquatics, and Michael Hochwalt, who swims for the Spokane Waves Aquatic Team, are among the four dozen elite male swimmers invited to help prepare them to compete for spots on U.S. national teams.

Although they swim multiple events, both were invited in freestyle. Miller placed fourth in the 200-meter free at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in July. Hochwalt was fifth in the 200-meter individual medley at the 2022 Speedo Junior Nationals in August.

• Russ Whitaker of Cougar Aquatics, named the Inland Empire Swimming Coach of the Year in 2022 by his peers in the region, has been selected assistant manager for USA Swimming’s Girls National Select Camp in Colorado Springs, Thursday through Sunday.

Miscellany

Steve Card, a 1987 Washington State University graduate and four-year golf letterman for the Cougars, announced he will retire from Western Washington University in June after 33 years in athletic administration at the Bellingham school.

Card has served in a variety of capacities in WWU athletics, beginning as an award-winning golf coach and associate A.D. for business and financial affairs, and ultimately rising to director of athletics, a position he has filled the last 10 years.