Prep roundup: Danikah Johnson leads Mead volleyball; Grace Melcher knocks in four for Central Valley slowpitch

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mead 3, University 1: Danikah Johnson had 15 kills and the Panthers (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (4-4, 0-2) 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Allie Ferrin had 17 kills for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 2: The visiting Wildcats (6-0, 2-0) beat the Falcons (4-2, 1-1) 25-19, 12-25, 27-29, 28-26, 15-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Corrine Westby had 13 kills for the Falcons.

Cheney 3, Ferris 1: Navi Islam-Zwart had nine kills, Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists and the Blackhawks (7-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Saxons (5-2, 1-1) 29-27, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kennedy Smith had 10 kills for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 3, North Central 0: Maddie Finnegan had 11 kills and the visiting Bullpups (4-5, 1-1) swept the Wolfpack (3-5, 0-2) 25-22, 25-12, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kelsie Delp had six kills for North Central.

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 1: Abby Graves had 10 kills, Lilia Nicholson had 23 assists and the visiting Tigers (4-4, 2-0) beat the Bears (1-6, 0-2) 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Keilee Eskelsen had eight kills for CV.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Sophie Armstrong had 12 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (5-3, 2-0) beat the Knights (2-6, 0-2) 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match. Kaiden Davis had five kills for East Valley.

West Valley 3, Clarkston 2: Hailey Coylar and Lela Smith had 13 kills apiece and the Knights (3-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-4, 1-1) 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Chiara Salvaterra had 10 kills and the Highlanders (2-4, 1-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-2) 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 in a GSL 2A match. Angelica Cue had two kills for Rogers.

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Aspyn Reed had 10 kills and the Scotties (10-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-5, 5-3) 26-24, 25-11, 25-8 in a Northeast A match. Bayley Benson had three kills for Colville.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (7-2, 6-2) beat the Rams (2-8, 1-7) 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had three kills and two blocks for Riverside.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 0: Rylie Spring had nine kills and the Cardinals (2-9, 2-6) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10, 1-7) 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 in a Northeast A match. Lilly Taylor had seven kills for Newport.

Reardan 3, Kettle Falls 0: Coalie Whitman had 12 aces, Emma Flaa had four kills and the Screaming Eagles (5-3, 2-3) swept the visiting Bulldogs (2-6, 0-5) 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match. Rachel Johnson had nine assists for Kettle Falls.

St. George’s 3, Chewelah 2: Haldie Kaiser had 22 kills and the Dragons (4-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Cougars (3-6, 0-6) 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-6 in a Northeast 2B match.

Upper Columbia 3, Davenport 1: Lauren Moody had 10 kills and the Lions (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-3, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B match on Tuesday. Emalie Jacoby had 11 aces for Davenport.

Liberty 3, Northwest Christian 0: Kendall Denny had eight kills with nine aces and the visiting Lancers (7-2, 5-1) beat the Crusaders (5-5, 3-2) 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 in a Northeast 2B match Morgan Barnett had six kills for Northwest Christian.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kittitas 0: Taylor Galbreath had eight kills and the Broncos (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Coyotes (1-6) 25-13, 25-10, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Selkirk 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Madison Chantry had seven kills and the Rangers (3-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Lions (0-6, 0-6) 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Belle Stark had eight kills and the visiting Mustangs (5-3, 4-1) beat the Hornets (4-2, 4-2) 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match. Bella Finley had four kills for the Hornets.

Springdale 3, Valley Christian 1: Kaylin Gines had 20 kills, Macey Gines had 36 assists and the Chargers beat the Panthers 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 in a Northeast 1B match on Tuesday. Brianna Alexeyenko had 16 kills and four blocks for Valley Christian.

Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: Hayden Schuh had 23 kills and the Tigers (8-3, 6-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-2, 3-1) 23-25, 10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-15 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Gianna Anderson had 13 kills and the visiting Nighthawks (7-0, 3-0) beat the Eagles (3-1, 3-1) 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 in a Southeast 1B match. Kaitlyn Hough had five kills for SJEL.

St. Maries 3, Kellogg 2: Taci Wilkins had 10 kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (8-0, 6-0) beat the Wildcats (7-3, 4-2) 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11 in an Intermountain 3A match. Maddie Cheney had 18 kills for Kellogg.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Ashlyn Chase and Jenna Howe scored one goal apiece and the Eagles (9-0-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-2-2, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 0: Addison Jahn and Jade Lipscomb scored two goals apiece and the Highlanders (2-7, 2-3) blanked the Pirates (1-9, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 3, East Valley 2: Hannah James scored two goals and the visiting Greyhounds (5-4, 4-1) edged the Knights (2-8, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. Hayden Anderson scored twice for East Valley.

Lakeside 4, Riverside 0: Tavyn Myhren scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (7-2-0, 6-1) beat the Rams (3-6-0, 3-5) in a Northeast A game. Brooklyn More and Paige Edwards-Kevin scored one goal apiece for Lakeside.

Freeman 7, Colville 0: Rylee Russel scored four goals and the Scotties (5-5-0, 5-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-7-0, 3-5) in a Northeast A game.

Newport 5, Medical Lake 4: Elizabeth Whitehouse scored two goals and the visiting Bears (1-8-0, 1-7) beat the Cardinals (1-7-0, 1-5) in a Northeast A game. Hailey Cross had a hat trick for Medical Lake.

Davenport 5, Reardan 2: Samantha Stiles scored two goals and the Gorillas (6-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (2-4, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Noel Ratzykowski scored both goals for the Screaming Eagles.

St. George’s 8, Kettle Falls 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored five goals and Dragons (6-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Savvy Briceno had three assists for the Dragons.

Slowpitch

Ridgeline 11, Ferris 1: Olivia Warrick went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Falcons (8-3, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (6-5, 5-4) in a league game. Emma LaRue hit a triple for Ferris.

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 0: Grace Melcher had three hits and four RBIs as the Bears (10-3, 8-2) beat the Bullpups (5-5, 4-4). Sofia Morales had four RBIs and Madison Saty had three hits and three runs for CV.

Cheney 12, Rogers 7: Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Blackhawks (3-9, 3-7) beat the visiting Pirates (3-9, 2-8). Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with two home runs for Rogers.

University 11, Mt. Spokane 1: Abby Watkins went 3 for 3 with a two-run single in the fourth inning and the Titans (12-1, 10-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (9-3, 6-3).

Mead 22, North Central 0: Jayden Villanueva went 3 for 3 with a triple and the Panthers (10-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-13, 0-9). Alana Tomayko went 4 for 5 for Mead.

Shadle Park 5, Lewis and Clark 4: Brie Whitcomb hit a walk-off single among three hits and the Highlanders (5-7, 5-5) beat the visiting Tigers (4-7, 3-6). Olivia Boures, Jillian Hatch, and Brynn Chase had three hits apiece for Lewis and Clark.