Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Danikah Johnson leads Mead volleyball; Grace Melcher knocks in four for Central Valley slowpitch

Oct. 4, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:39 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Volleyball

Mead 3, University 1: Danikah Johnson had 15 kills and the Panthers (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (4-4, 0-2) 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Allie Ferrin had 17 kills for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ridgeline 2: The visiting Wildcats (6-0, 2-0) beat the Falcons (4-2, 1-1) 25-19, 12-25, 27-29, 28-26, 15-10 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Corrine Westby had 13 kills for the Falcons.

Cheney 3, Ferris 1: Navi Islam-Zwart had nine kills, Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists and the Blackhawks (7-2, 1-1) beat the visiting Saxons (5-2, 1-1) 29-27, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kennedy Smith had 10 kills for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 3, North Central 0: Maddie Finnegan had 11 kills and the visiting Bullpups (4-5, 1-1) swept the Wolfpack (3-5, 0-2) 25-22, 25-12, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kelsie Delp had six kills for North Central.

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 1: Abby Graves had 10 kills, Lilia Nicholson had 23 assists and the visiting Tigers (4-4, 2-0) beat the Bears (1-6, 0-2) 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Keilee Eskelsen had eight kills for CV. 

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Sophie Armstrong had 12 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (5-3, 2-0) beat the Knights (2-6, 0-2) 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 in a GSL 2A match. Kaiden Davis had five kills for East Valley.

West Valley 3, Clarkston 2: Hailey Coylar and Lela Smith had 13 kills apiece and the Knights (3-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Bantams (2-4, 1-1) 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Chiara Salvaterra had 10 kills and the Highlanders (2-4, 1-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-2) 25-20, 25-18, 25-13 in a GSL 2A match. Angelica Cue had two kills for Rogers.

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Aspyn Reed had 10 kills and the Scotties (10-0, 8-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-5, 5-3) 26-24, 25-11, 25-8 in a Northeast A match. Bayley Benson had three kills for Colville.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (7-2, 6-2) beat the Rams (2-8, 1-7) 25-10, 25-14, 25-23 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had three kills and two blocks for Riverside.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 0: Rylie Spring had nine kills and the Cardinals (2-9, 2-6) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-10, 1-7) 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 in a Northeast A match. Lilly Taylor had seven kills for Newport.

Reardan 3, Kettle Falls 0: Coalie Whitman had 12 aces, Emma Flaa had four kills and the Screaming Eagles (5-3, 2-3) swept the visiting Bulldogs (2-6, 0-5) 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match. Rachel Johnson had nine assists for Kettle Falls.

St. George’s 3, Chewelah 2: Haldie Kaiser had 22 kills and the Dragons (4-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Cougars (3-6, 0-6) 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-6 in a Northeast 2B match.

Upper Columbia 3, Davenport 1: Lauren Moody had 10 kills and the Lions (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-3, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B match on Tuesday. Emalie Jacoby had 11 aces for Davenport.

Liberty 3, Northwest Christian 0: Kendall Denny had eight kills with nine aces and the visiting Lancers (7-2, 5-1) beat the Crusaders (5-5, 3-2) 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 in a Northeast 2B match Morgan Barnett had six kills for Northwest Christian.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Kittitas 0: Taylor Galbreath had eight kills and the Broncos (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Coyotes (1-6) 25-13, 25-10, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Selkirk 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Madison Chantry had seven kills and the Rangers (3-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Lions (0-6, 0-6) 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Inchelium 0: Belle Stark had eight kills and the visiting Mustangs (5-3, 4-1) beat the Hornets (4-2, 4-2) 25-23, 25-23, 25-13 in a Northeast 1B match. Bella Finley had four kills for the Hornets.

Springdale 3, Valley Christian 1: Kaylin Gines had 20 kills, Macey Gines had 36 assists and the Chargers beat the Panthers 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 in a Northeast 1B match on Tuesday. Brianna Alexeyenko had 16 kills and four blocks for Valley Christian.

Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: Hayden Schuh had 23 kills and the Tigers (8-3, 6-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (3-2, 3-1) 23-25, 10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-15 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Gianna Anderson had 13 kills and the visiting Nighthawks (7-0, 3-0) beat the Eagles (3-1, 3-1) 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 in a Southeast 1B match. Kaitlyn Hough had five kills for SJEL.

St. Maries 3, Kellogg 2: Taci Wilkins had 10 kills and the visiting Lumberjacks (8-0, 6-0) beat the Wildcats (7-3, 4-2) 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11 in an Intermountain 3A match. Maddie Cheney had 18 kills for Kellogg.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Ashlyn Chase and Jenna Howe scored one goal apiece and the Eagles (9-0-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Bantams (4-2-2, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 6, Rogers 0: Addison Jahn and Jade Lipscomb scored two goals apiece and the Highlanders (2-7, 2-3) blanked the Pirates (1-9, 0-4) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 3, East Valley 2: Hannah James scored two goals and the visiting Greyhounds (5-4, 4-1) edged the Knights (2-8, 1-4) in a GSL 2A game. Hayden Anderson scored twice for East Valley.

Lakeside 4, Riverside 0: Tavyn Myhren scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (7-2-0, 6-1) beat the Rams (3-6-0, 3-5) in a Northeast A game. Brooklyn More and Paige Edwards-Kevin scored one goal apiece for Lakeside.

Freeman 7, Colville 0: Rylee Russel scored four goals and the Scotties (5-5-0, 5-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-7-0, 3-5) in a Northeast A game.

Newport 5, Medical Lake 4: Elizabeth Whitehouse scored two goals and the visiting Bears (1-8-0, 1-7) beat the Cardinals (1-7-0, 1-5) in a Northeast A game. Hailey Cross had a hat trick for Medical Lake.

Davenport 5, Reardan 2: Samantha Stiles scored two goals and the Gorillas (6-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (2-4, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Noel Ratzykowski scored both goals for the Screaming Eagles.

St. George’s 8, Kettle Falls 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored five goals and Dragons (6-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Savvy Briceno had three assists for the Dragons.

Slowpitch

Ridgeline 11, Ferris 1: Olivia Warrick went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Falcons (8-3, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (6-5, 5-4) in a league game. Emma LaRue hit a triple for Ferris.

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 0: Grace Melcher had three hits and four RBIs as the Bears (10-3, 8-2) beat the Bullpups (5-5, 4-4). Sofia Morales had four RBIs and Madison Saty had three hits and three runs for CV.

Cheney 12, Rogers 7: Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Blackhawks (3-9, 3-7) beat the visiting Pirates (3-9, 2-8). Jamie Olsen went 3 for 4 with two home runs for Rogers.

University 11, Mt. Spokane 1: Abby Watkins went 3 for 3 with a two-run single in the fourth inning and the Titans (12-1, 10-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (9-3, 6-3).

Mead 22, North Central 0: Jayden Villanueva went 3 for 3 with a triple and the Panthers (10-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-13, 0-9). Alana Tomayko went 4 for 5 for Mead.

Shadle Park 5, Lewis and Clark 4: Brie Whitcomb hit a walk-off single among three hits and the Highlanders (5-7, 5-5) beat the visiting Tigers (4-7, 3-6). Olivia Boures, Jillian Hatch, and Brynn Chase had three hits apiece for Lewis and Clark.

