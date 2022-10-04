Spokesman-Review seeks nominations for Women of the Year
Oct. 4, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:13 p.m.
From staff reports
The Spokesman-Review is again celebrating remarkable individuals from the Spokane area with its Women of the Year project.
Thanks to support from Bank of America, The Spokesman-Review will profile 10 women this fall in recognition of their work and dedication to improve life in the Northwest.
We’re seeking nominations of women who have been leaders in business, politics, art, social services, philanthropy or activism.
Please fill out our form at spokesman.com/women-of-the-year if you know of someone deserving recognition. Deadline to submit is Oct. 14.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.