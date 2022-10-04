Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph M. Gangler and Leeza P. Brister, both of Liberty Lake.

Kevin D. Miller and Cynthia A. V. Wingerden, both of Cheney.

Abraham B. Collins and Rebekkah L. Vierling, both of Spokane.

Stephen A. Maurer and Leah M. Watson, both of Spokane Valley.

Catitlin R. Bourquin and Kelsey L. Rakentine, both of Spokane.

Dennis L. White and Donna M. Orr, both of Cheney.

Bryan D. V. Enriquez and Maria B. B. Arana, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. K. Thompson and Tonilyn M. Busch, both of Spokane.

Wade B. Watkins and Kirsten S. Abrahamson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jackson H. Webb and Olivia C. I. Keen, both of Spokane.

Kenneth J. O’Connell and Melissa L. Darrock, both of Cheney.

Lawrence F. Matthias and Lucinda J. Rotter, both of Chattaroy.

Jeffery A. Buss and Rebecca A. Odaniel, both of Spokane Valley.

Rudy Ortiz and Raedriel R. Vanderholm, both of Elk.

Garett A. Baker and Nicole R. Mace, both of Spokane.

Allen M. Chancey and Gwynnavere M. Langley, both of Spokane.

James A. Breidenbach and Stacey M. Rogers, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam J. Campasino and Clarisa B. Cantu, both of Spokane.

Blake E. Mendenhall and Kara L. Barth, both of Spokane.

Jeffery A. Cotter, of Spokane and Josie M. Weeks, of Valley, Washington.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Alex Hartman v. Dominick Neumann, restitution of premises.

Brandon Millsap v. Colleen Dominguez, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Kenyon Wolfman, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Paige Perkins, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Levi Martin, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. David M. Hillsbery, restitution of premises.

US Bank NA v. Rebecca J. Candler, money claimed owed.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Haileigh C. Davis, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Lydia M. Farrell, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

5th and Washington Apartments LLC v. Chris Baum, restitution of premises.

Chris Green v. Aubrey A. Green, restitution of premises.

Daniel Seliger v. Spokane County, land use petition.

E.M.G. v. State of Washington, complaint for personal physical injuries.

Lenard Adams v. Lariviere Inc., et al., complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Irwin, Andrew J. and Virginia K.

Mullica, Kathy A. and Rinehart, James A.

Shannon, Scott E. A. and Nicole J.

Gurske, Colin J. and Karissa D.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Rainbow J. Alvarez, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Kimberly N. Thompson, 35; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Derick J. Shafer, 35; six days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Del D. Marquette, also known as Dale Marquette, 55; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

David Alik, 22; 13 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

J-zsha M. Larry, 24; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Derek J. Lloyd, 37; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Aspen K. Phetmisay, 24; one day in jail, no valid operating license without identification.

Charles E. Romano, 40; 13 days in jail, second-degree trespassing and false statement.

Joshua N. Tangedahl, 44; one day in jail, reckless driving and obstructing an officer.

Cole R. Tanksley, 22; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.