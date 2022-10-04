Wednesday start will likely keep Mariners’ Marco Gonzales off roster for Wild Card series

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Marco Gonzales, who was scheduled to start for the Seattle Mariners against Detroit on Tuesday, will instead start on Wednesday afternoon in the regular-season finale. The decision was made after Monday’s loss, knowing Seattle couldn’t get a home series.

Logan Gilbert, who was scheduled to start in the finale if the first wild card was at stake, will now get additional rest and possibly start Game 3 of the wild-card series.

“It’s just, make sure we’ve got all our options available to start games, whether it’s Toronto or Cleveland,” Servais said. “We thought the other four guys maybe matched up a little bit better than Marco.”

That means Gonzales, the former Gonzaga University standout, likely won’t be on the postseason roster for the wild card. The Mariners could add him to the roster if they make the American League Division Series. Rosters can be adjusted after each round of the playoffs.