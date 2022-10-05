CBS will televise Dec. 17 Gonzaga-Alabama matchup

Gonzaga’s Dec. 17th showdown against Alabama will air on CBS.

The contest will tip off at 10 a.m. PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. It’s the return game from the Crimson Tide’s 91-82 win over the Zags last season in the Battle in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga played twice on CBS last season, winning against Texas Tech in Phoenix and falling to Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Last year’s GU-Alabama game was on ESPN2.

The Zags will likely be in the top five and possibly No. 1 in the AP preseason poll. Gonzaga is No. 2 according to ESPN’s preseason rankings. Alabama is ranked No. 20 by ESPN and No. 23 in CBS Sports Top 25 and 1.

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class was ranked third nationally by 247sports.

Jaden Shackelford scored a career-high 28 points and freshman JD Davison added 20 as 16th-ranked Alabama upset No. 3 Gonzaga last season. Drew Timme paced the Zags with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Shackelford played for Oklahoma City in the NBA Summer League in July. Davison is a rookie with Boston after being drafted in the second round.

The Zags finished 28-4 last season. Alabama (19-14) lost to Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.