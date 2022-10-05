De España a worthy addition to Spokane’s food scene

My first impression of Adam Hegsted’s De España – from the temperature of the restaurant, the music and decor to the staff’s mood – was just “yes.”

The dark walls, green velvet chairs and vibrant art create a warm, inviting feel that leaves you excited to sit down and dive into the menu. I’ll miss Incredibuger & Eggs, but De España is really bringing something new that I’ve been needing.

We started with drinks and an order of bacon-wrapped dates, recommended by our waiter. The seasonal apple sangria – made with Albarino, apple brandy, spiced apple liqueur, cider and a cinnamon apple garnish – was light and refreshing. And the bacon-wrapped dates, stuffed with almonds and topped with pepper honey, were a stunning savory-sweet start to the meal. I can’t recommend them enough.

Next we ordered the marinated olives, the empanada, the salt cod fritters and – my favorite – the mushrooms with egg, a slow-cooked mushroom ragu with egg yolk and umami butter.

Before I’d even tried the second dish I was already making plans to return. Everything was so fresh and delicious. The flavors and textures kept jumping out at me, perfectly savory without ever being too heavy.

Beyond the food, I love a restaurant that puts thought into every aspect of what you see. And at De España, from the glassware to the silverware, you can tell that every item on the table was specially curated.

Next time, I’m bringing a larger group and ordering the paella.