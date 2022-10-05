Former Boundary County librarian to speak on freedom of expression at Central Library

The Boundary County Library director who resigned last month amid demands for censorship will speak Thursday night at Central Library.

The free event, “When Freedom of Expression is at Risk: A Conversation with Kimber Glidden,” will be at 7 p.m. in nxwyxwyetkw Hall on the third floor of downtown’s Central Library.

When Glidden became the North Idaho county’s library director earlier this year, she faced intimidation and “a political atmosphere of extremism” that made her feel unsafe and led to her resignation on Sept. 10.

“Between being warned of my ‘imminent damnation,’ individuals showing up armed to board meetings, and many other harassment tactics, I felt unable to perform duties under increasing pressure and decided to resign,” Glidden said. “I think it’s important to share my experience to show how freedom of expression is at risk and how we can continue to advocate for diverse perspectives.”

Glidden will join Spokane Public Library’s current affairs specialist Shane Gronholz to discuss her experience and the threats of censorship that libraries continue to face.

“At the Library, our priority is to provide access to a wide variety of community perspectives,” Gronholz said. “Through programs like these, we offer a platform to learn about the different issues facing our broader community.”