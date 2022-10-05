The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Idaho

Former Boundary County librarian to speak on freedom of expression at Central Library

Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:11 p.m.

Pat McCalmant, left, and Brianna Wheeler browse through the stacks at the Boundary County Library in 2002. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

The Boundary County Library director who resigned last month amid demands for censorship will speak Thursday night at Central Library.

The free event, “When Freedom of Expression is at Risk: A Conversation with Kimber Glidden,” will be at 7 p.m. in nxwyxwyetkw Hall on the third floor of downtown’s Central Library.

When Glidden became the North Idaho county’s library director earlier this year, she faced intimidation and “a political atmosphere of extremism” that made her feel unsafe and led to her resignation on Sept. 10.

“Between being warned of my ‘imminent damnation,’ individuals showing up armed to board meetings, and many other harassment tactics, I felt unable to perform duties under increasing pressure and decided to resign,” Glidden said. “I think it’s important to share my experience to show how freedom of expression is at risk and how we can continue to advocate for diverse perspectives.”

Glidden will join Spokane Public Library’s current affairs specialist Shane Gronholz to discuss her experience and the threats of censorship that libraries continue to face.

“At the Library, our priority is to provide access to a wide variety of community perspectives,” Gronholz said. “Through programs like these, we offer a platform to learn about the different issues facing our broader community.”

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

