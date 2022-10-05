Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert sidelined 4-6 weeks with ankle injury
Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:46 a.m.
Former Gonzaga standout Corey Kispert will miss the early portion of his second NBA season.
Kispert will be sidelined 4-6 weeks by a sprained ankle suffered Sunday during the Washington Wizards’ preseason loss to Golden State in Japan.
Kispert was injured after stepping on the foot of a Warriors’ player.
Washington opens the season Oct. 19 against Indiana.
Kispert, 23, found his shooting stroke in the second half of his rookie season. He made 36 starts and averaged 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.
Kispert, selected No. 15 overall by the Wizards in the 2021 NBA Draft, was a consensus first-team All-American as a senior when he connected on 44% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds.
