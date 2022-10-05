Harmful algae alert issued for Newman Lake

Officials on Wednesday issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake and urged people to halt recreation at the lake until further notice.

Test results taken this week revealed potentially harmful levels of cyanobacteria, also known as a harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, according to a Spokane Regional Health District news release.

There was no known illness among people or animals as of Wednesday, the health district said. Water quality monitoring will continue each week.

Signage at the lake will be updated once toxicity levels are within acceptable limits. Test results can be found at nwtoxicalgae.org.

Symptoms of exposure to algae toxins can include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing, according to the health district. More severe symptoms involving the liver and nervous system can come from drinking the water. If symptoms persist, contact your health care provider.