Inmates accused of setting fire at Clark County Jail

By Craig Brown (Vancouver, Wash.) Columbian

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of starting a fire early Wednesday after an uprising in one of the housing units.

The men allegedly set the fire at about 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. They were identified as Michael C. Dempsey and David N. Trachuk.

According to corrections deputies, a group of prisoners became upset because of a disciplinary measure and began flooding their housing unit. The initial disturbance was quelled, but the inmates continued to act in a belligerent manner toward staff and set fire to items in the unit.

The fire filled the unit with smoke before corrections deputies extinguished it.

No one was reported injured, and property damage was minor.

After an investigation, Dempsey and Trachuk were accused of setting the fire. The investigation is continuing to see if others may have been involved.

According to the jail roster, Dempsey is being held on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. Trachuk was in jail on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer. Now they will be referred to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of arson charges.