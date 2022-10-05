Mariners playoff times announced for wild card series in Toronto
Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:03 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners will have an afternoon start for their first playoff game since 2001.
Game 1 of the three-game American League Wild Card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. PT Friday in Toronto, MLB announced Wednesday morning.
The game will air on ESPN.
Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will start for the Mariners in Game 1.
Right-hander Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) has been announced as the Game 1 starter for the Blue Jays.
Game 2 on Saturday is also scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. PT start (4:07 p.m. in Toronto), also on ESPN.
If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for a 11:07 a.m. PT start Sunday. That game will air on ABC.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.