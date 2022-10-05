Mariners playoff times announced for wild card series in Toronto

Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:03 a.m.

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seattle Mariners will have an afternoon start for their first playoff game since 2001.

Game 1 of the three-game American League Wild Card series between the Mariners and Blue Jays is scheduled to start at 1:07 p.m. PT Friday in Toronto, MLB announced Wednesday morning.

The game will air on ESPN.

Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will start for the Mariners in Game 1.

Right-hander Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24) has been announced as the Game 1 starter for the Blue Jays.

Game 2 on Saturday is also scheduled for a 1:07 p.m. PT start (4:07 p.m. in Toronto), also on ESPN.

If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for a 11:07 a.m. PT start Sunday. That game will air on ABC.