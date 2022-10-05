Mountain West Bank holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Wallace branch

Mountain West Bank has opened its first branch in Wallace, Idaho, filling a need for financial services after the city’s only bank closed in January.

Mountain West Bank, a division of Glacier Bank, marked the opening with a ceremony Tuesday for its branch in the historic First National Bank of Wallace building at 419 Sixth St., according to a news release.

The branch opened in June following regulatory approval and installation of signage, an ATM and telecommunications infrastructure.

Mountain West Bank’s Wallace branch offers business and personal deposit accounts, consumer, home and business loans, in addition to other services.

U.S. Bank closed its Wallace branch in January, leaving the community without a bank for the first time in more than 130 years, according to the news release.

Coeur d’Alene-based Mountain West Bank was founded in 1993. It operates 22 branches, financial service and lending centers in Idaho and Eastern Washington, including two locations in the Spokane area. Glacier Bank is a subsidiary of Glacier Bancorp Inc., which operates 224 offices in eight Western states.