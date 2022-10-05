The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:03 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA preseason

9 a.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta NBATV

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Brooklyn ESPN

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Denver Prime

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Spanish Open Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at Denver 92.5-FM

Football, high school

5:30 p.m.: GSL: University at Gonzaga Prep 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

