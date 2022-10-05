The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores overtime winner for Mead girls soccer; Olivia Boures homers for LC

Oct. 5, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

4A/3A girls soccer

Mead 2, Ridgeline 1 (OT): Teryn Gardner scored in overtime and the Panthers (8-3, 4-2) topped the Falcons (7-3, 3-3). Reese Walker tied it in the 54th minute for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 1: Kami Ellis scored one goal with one assist and the Wildcats (7-3, 4-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (6-7, 2-4).

North Central 3, Ferris 2: Kate Turnbull scored the eventual winner in the 45th minute and the Wolfpack (3-5, 1-5) beat the visiting Saxons (2-7, 1-5). Emily Todd scored on a penalty kick and added an assist for NC.

Lewis and Clark 11, Central Valley 1: Keegan Tee had three goals and three assists and the Tigers (11-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-10, 0-6). Gwen Bafus added three goals and an assist for LC.

Gonzaga Prep 2, University 0: Jennah Wanner scored one goal with one assist and the visiting Bullpups (10-2, 6-0) beat the Titans (9-3, 4-2).

Slowpitch softball

Lewis and Clark 11, Rogers 0: Olivia Boures went 2 for 2 with a three-run home run and the visiting Tigers (5-7, 4-6) shut out the Pirates (3-10, 1-9).

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, University 0: Madi Finnegan had 14 kills with nine blocks and four aces and the visiting Bullpups (5-5, 2-1) beat the Titans (4-5, 0-3).

Boys cross country

Gonzaga Prep 27, Central Valley 29; Central Valley 23, Ferris 34; Gonzaga Prep 24, Ferris 32: At Finch Arboretum. 1, Luke Decker (GP) 17:40. 2, Shane Johansen (Fer) 17:48. 3, Jacob Nicholls (CV) 17:51.

Mt. Spokane 22, Mead 35; Mead 19, North Central 39; Mt. Spokane 16, North Central 43; Mead 15, Ridgeline 50; Mt. Spokane 15, Ridgeline 50; North Central 15, Ridgeline 50: At Liberty Lake County Park. 1, Kade Brownell (MtS) 16:23. 2, Parker Westermann (MtS) 16:24. 3, Ben Smith (MtS) 16:31.

Lewis and Clark 21, Cheney 36; Cheney 17, University 39; Lewis and Clark 15, University 47: 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:40. 2, Calvin Hilton (Che) 16:51. 3, Charles Ledwith (LC) 16:56.

West Valley 17, Rogers 44: At Millwood Meadows. 1, Tony Belko (WV) 17:51. 2, Henry Lohstroh (WV) 18:29. 3, Kenton Bell (WV) 18:20.

Shadle Park 28, Pullman 29: At Pullman. 1, Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) 18:16. 2, Abraham Little (SP) 18:40. 3, Cy Hulen (SP) 18:46.

East Valley 21, Clarkston 37: At Clarkston. 1, Mark Tadzhimatov (Cla) 18:53. 2, Spencer Sheffler (EV) 19:53. 3, Lucas Vinyard (EV) 20:14.

Girls cross country

Central Valley 19, Gonzaga Prep 38; Central Valley 16, Ferris 45; Gonzaga Prep 19, Ferris 42: 1, Nicole Bissell (CV) 20:17. 2, Holly Meadows (CV) 21:59. 3, Lily Nielsen (CV) 22:04.

Mead 22, Mt. Spokane 31; Mt. Spokane 23, Ridgeline 32; Mead 21, Ridgeline 34: 1, Charlotte Pedersen (MtS) 19:07. 2, Charlotte Cullen (Mea) 19:21. 3, Kendall Carter (NC) 19:35.

Lewis and Clark 18, University 41; Cheney 24, University 32; Lewis and Clark 20, Cheney 39: 1, Bridget Burns (LC) 21:08. 2, Katie Lubbe (LC) 21:13. 3, Ella Swanson (LC) 21:23. 

West Valley 17, Rogers 46: 1, Roxanne Fredericksen (WV) 19:17. 2, Quincy Andrews (WV) 20:45. 3, Hadassah Duff (WV) 21:37.

Shadle Park 28, Pullman 28: 1, Abigail Hulst (Pul) 21:55. 2, Alison Hathaway (Pul) 24:17. 3, Lillianna Weaver (SP) 24:19.

East Valley 20, Clarkston 35: 1, Mikoto Grimm (CLA) 22:53. 2, Rachel Metge (EV) 24:10. 3, Ruth Metge (EV) 24:31.

