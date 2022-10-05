Week 6 prep football preview: Contenders battle for still-to-be decided number of Week 10 berths

We’re starting to get a pretty good idea about contenders in the Greater Spokane League. What we’re still not 100% sure on is the number of Week 10 playoff spots that are available to league members.

League officials have a “pretty good idea” how everything will shake out, but plans for number of bids, crossovers and Week 10 matchups are still pending approval by all the leagues.

That includes the GSL, the Mid-Columbia Conference, the Big 9 and the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Here’s what we know: All three GSL 4A teams will qualify for the Week 10 playoffs. The third seed will have to play in a Tuesday play-in game, most likely against the MCC fourth seed, then face a No. 1 seed – either the MCC or Big 9 champ – on Saturday.

The GSL 4A champ will definitely host a Week 10 game; the runner-up may host or travel.

In 3A, the top two GSL teams will qualify for the “Round of 32,” which will be seeded by RPI with travel taken into consideration. Only one 3A team from the GSL, Mead at No. 12, is in what would be considered the “top half” of the bracket in line to host a game.

The 2As will receive two berths. There is still talk with the CWAC on how a crossover might occur.

League officials are hopeful all of this is finalized next week, and teams will know where they stand heading into the stretch.

All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Central Valley (3-2, 3-1) at Mt. Spokane (4-1, 4-0): The Bears were stunned by Mead’s last-minute comeback last week and want to remain in discussion for a league title. They’ll have to get through the Wildcats, though, before a matchup against Gonzaga Prep next week.

CV didn’t have trouble moving the ball against the Panthers, getting 244 passing yards from Dylan Gravelle, but the Bears’ final drive came up just short at the 4-yard line as time expired.

The Wildcats had been cruising, with two shutouts to their record, but ran into Post Falls last week . Mt. Spokane generated just 218 yards of total offense against the Trojans and with Blake Speer out with injury, someone will have to step up.

4A/3A

University (2-2, 2-3) at Gonzaga Prep (4-1, 4-0): Thursday 6 p.m. The Bullpups keep rolling behind their multioption run game, led by Lilomaiava Mikaele, who has rushed for 327 yards with two TDs the past two weeks.

U-Hi tailback Malaki Miller is healthy and running wild again on GSL defenses – he’s totaled 375 yards the past two weeks with five scores.

Mead (4-1, 3-1) at Ferris (0-5, 0-5): The Panthers came from behind last week to edge CV and are gaining confidence with every win, with strong-armed QB Colby Danielson leading the way.

The Saxons finally got something going on offense last week in a 47-26 loss to U-Hi. Sophomore QB John Olson finished 17 of 28 for 241 yards with two TDs.

Cheney (1-4, 1-4) at Ridgeline (0-5, 0-5): The Blackhawks’ defense played well against Lewis and Clark last week. Cheney was in position to kick a short field goal to win late, but the attempt was blocked.

Falcons quarterback Landon Garner had a career day against G-Prep last week, finishing 31 of 55 for 301 yards and two TDs. Granted, the Bullpups led 42-6 at half.

Lewis and Clark (3-2) at Southridge (3-2): Lampson Stadium, 5 p.m. Any trip to the Tri-Cities is tough. The Suns almost upset Richland in the teams’ openers and all three of their wins are by shutout.

LC has won back-to-back games behind a healthy Gentz Hilburn, who has rushed for 240 yards and five TDs in the past two games.

2A

Shadle Park (4-1, 3-0) at Pullman (3-1, 2-0): Thursday 6 p.m. Both teams come in undefeated in league. The winner emerges with the inside track for the league title while the loser is left to fight it out for the second Week 10 berth.

North Central (0-4, 0-3) at East Valley (0-5, 0-2): After making the playoffs last season, EV’s Knights are still looking for their first win.

Rogers (1-4, 0-2) at Clarkston (3-2, 2-1): The Bantams hope to keep their postseason hopes alive hosting the Pirates.

West Valley (3-2) at Riverside (3-2): The Eagles get a break from league play this week and face a Rams squad that held Shadle Park to seven points earlier this season.

Others

Colville (5-0, 3-0) at Freeman (3-2, 1-1): The Crimson Hawks sit atop the Northeast A with a win in hand over Lakeside with an Oct. 21 showdown.

They can’t look past the Scotties, though, who need a win as a second loss in league would put their postseason seeding in jeopardy.

Sandpoint (2-3) at Lakeland (6-1): The Bulldogs started the season ranked but have three losses to 5A teams. None of that matters if they beat the No. 4 Hawks, who have looked more impressive each week

.