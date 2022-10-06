Education Notebook: Libby Center teacher wins Fulbright award

Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have announced that third grade Spanish immersion teacher, Jennifer Macias Morris of the Libby Center, has received a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award. Macias Morris was one of 64 finalists from 29 states.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.

As a Fulbright recipient, Macias Morris will share knowledge and foster connections across communities in the U.S. and abroad.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit eca.state.gov/fulbright.

Ice hockey club hosts special needs event

Up to 15 kids are invited to join the Eastern Washington University men’s ice hockey club, on or off the ice, at EWU at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The IceClimbers program is for children with physical or developmental special needs. Any accommodations can be made, regardless of challenges.

The event is free to attend, but reservations are required. For more information, contact courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.







G-Prep hosts Fair Share fundraiser luncheon

Gonzaga Prep will host a luncheon in support of the Fair Share tuition program at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Scarpelli Gymnasium on the school’s campus, 1224 E. Euclid Ave.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity to hear about the impact of the Fair Share program from students and keynote speaker Bethany Cummings, a 2019 Gonzaga Prep grad.

Tickets are $25 per person or $250 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets or to register for this event, visit bit.ly/3BQiNpo.