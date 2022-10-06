Fit for an Autopsy renders its visceral metal at the Big Dipper

Fit for an Autopsy does misanthropy as well as any group. The death metal band is one of the most nihilistic acts on the circuit.

“It’s not difficult to get inspired,” guitarist Pat Sheridan said while calling from New Jersey. “Human beings are awful. Look at the social decline and greed. Look at all of the stories about how horrible things are on TV.”

The dark side of life is chronicled in brutal fashion on such albums as 2015’s “Absolute Hope, Absolute Hell,” 2017’s “The Great Collapse” and 2019’s “The Sea of Tragic Beasts.”

The band’s latest, “Oh What the Future Holds,” which dropped in January, is comprised of visceral deathcore. Fit For an Autopsy, which will showcase fresh material and old favorites Saturday at the Big Dipper, is an intense live act.

“There is nothing like getting out there on the road playing to a room full of people,” Sheridan said. “It’s worth all of the effort we put in for a tour.”

Fit for an Autopsy is ecstatic about being back on the road after a two-year hiatus.

“We just go out and play as hard as we can,” Sheridan said. “We just want as many people to hear our music as possible. We spend a lot of time working on our songs.”

Guitarist Will Putney doesn’t receive the credit he deserves as a lyricist. While the band, which also includes vocalist Joe Badolato, guitarist Tim Howley, drummer Josean Orta and bassist Peter Spinazola, delivers deep grooves and massive riffs, there are lyrics which are as potent as the bludgeoning cacophony.

Putney, who is an acclaimed metal producer (Like Moths to Flames and Misery Signals), pens words that capture the plight of man in vivid detail. His words are often as intense as the band’s jackhammer sonics.

“We’re fortunate to have Will,” Sheridan said. “There’s no one quite like him.”

And there’s no band quite like Fit for an Autopsy, which is clever, gritty and uncompromising.