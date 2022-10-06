Five arrested in connection to Franklin Park shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Five people were arrested and booked into Spokane County jail on Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured at a park in August.

Ablos Kios, 22, was killed in the shooting after midnight on Aug. 27 at Franklin Park. Kios died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said on Sept. 13.

“Detectives worked diligently to develop probable cause for the arrests despite the lack of cooperation from witnesses and others at the park,” the Spokane Police Department said in a statement. “The five suspects were apprehended at various locations throughout Spokane without incident.”

Landen J. Galbreath, Malachi I. Cook and Nigel I. Neal, all 18, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Tayona C. Allen, also 18, was arrested on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance. A juvenile male was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Multiple Spokane Police Department units began the arrests at dawn and wrapped up in the afternoon, the department said. Homeland Security investigators also helped with the case.

Just two days before the Franklin Park shooting, three teenagers and a 40-year-old man were shot early in the morning in Dutch Jake’s Park in west central Spokane, police said. Police have said there’s no indication the shootings are related.