Gonzaga’s Drew Timme previews new podcast: ‘It’s something that gets me out of my comfort zone.’

LAS VEGAS – A reporter took note of Mark Few’s facial expression when the topic of Drew Timme’s podcast came up during a roundtable interview Thursday afternoon at West Coast Conference Media Day.

“Can you tell us about it?” Timme was asked. “Your coach is cringing about it over there.”

“Cringing slash laughing,” Few said. “Trying to put some parameters on it then I’m like, eh there probably doesn’t need to be any parameters.”

Timme’s already been asked what listeners should expect from his “Gimme Timme” podcast, a show that will debut on Nov. 9 through the College Athletes Network (CAN) and produce new episodes every other week.

He can’t answer that question just yet, but listeners can expect the podcast to mirror Timme’s extroverted personality: unplanned, unpredictable and possibly unfiltered.

“I’m excited about it, it’s a new avenue for me,” Timme said. “It’s something that gets me out of my comfort zone but it’s something that I feel like I might actually be pretty good at it. People always ask me what I’m going to do. I’m like ‘I don’t know.’ I’m kind of just going to go with the flow and kind of let the podcast – what people say about it kind of dictate where it goes.”

Timme returns to Gonzaga as a national preseason player of the year candidate who’s won 90 games with the Bulldogs while scoring 1,521 career points. He’s a polarizing player on the court, but just as interesting away from it, gaining popularity for his signature mustache and comedic postgame interviews.

Asked what he’ll be discussing with a co-host to be named later, Timme said, “it could be about anything. Life, what you’re doing. Basketball is fun and obviously it’s the main thing but there’s more to everyone and I think that’s also an interesting part.”

Timme’s one of a select few college athletes to launch a podcast under the CAN umbrella, but he’s taken notes from professional athletes who’ve entered the podcast space, particularly outspoken Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green.

“I think it’s something fun and a way to interact with more players around the country, more fans. Get a direct – cut out the middle man I would say,” Timme said. “I really like Draymond Green’s podcast. Maybe not that extreme but I think along the lines of that. It’s a good podcast, it obviously fits him well and I could see myself doing something like that.”

Timme said the podcast is still in the “developmental stage” but he hinted at inviting various Gonzaga teammates for guest appearances.

“Just getting the guys on or something and having regular chats,” he said. “Just a regular talk or something. Just a different perspective because I think with media everyone puts on a little bit of a guard, but I think if it was just us hanging out, having fun, I think people would like to see that as well.”

Asked if he had a dream podcast guest in mind, Timme responded “maybe if we get good enough we can get coach (Few) on the podcast. But we have to hit some check marks and stuff like that before we can bring someone that big on the podcast.”