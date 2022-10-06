The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 54° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Nick Bankey paces Gonzaga Prep football over U-Hi; Campbell Brose leads Mead slowpitch

Oct. 6, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:27 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Gonzaga Prep 52, University 12: Nick Bankey rushed for 196 yards on 10 carries with touchdown runs of 54 and 31 yards and the Bullpups (5-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (2-4, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Sam Ohman added 152 yards on 11 carries with a 76-yard TD run and Lilomaiava Mikaele added two rushing TDs for G-Prep.

Maliki Miller rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for U-Hi.

Slowpitch softball

Mead 15, Cheney 1: Campbell Brose went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (11-1, 9-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-10, 3-8). Adrian George scored one run for Cheney.

University 14, Gonzaga Prep 6: Kaidyn Howard went 3 for 4 with a double and the Titans (12-1, 11-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-6, 4-5). Grace Shirley went 4 for 4 with five RBIs for the Bullpups.

Rogers 7, East Valley 6 (8): Haley Bernard hit a walk-off double in extra innings and the Pirates (4-10, 2-9) beat the visiting Knights (1-11, 1-10). Vanessa Bolen went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Pirates.

Ridgeline 10, Central Valley 9: Olivia Warrick went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the Falcons (9-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Bears (10-4, 8-3). Grace Melcher hit a home run for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 12, North Central 0: Olivia Boures, Ella Branson, and Izzy Heister had two hits apiece and the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-14, 0-11) at Hart Field. Grace Gehn hit a home run for the Tigers.

Ferris 14, Shadle Park 0: Katelin Terry had five RBIs with a double and two home runs and the Saxons (6-7, 6-4) blanked the visiting Highlanders (5-8, 5-6).

Girls soccer

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 0: Haylee Kelley and Jenna Howe scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (10-0-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8-0, 2-4).

East Valley 10, Rogers 1: Avy Philpot and Hayden Anderson scored three goals apiece and the Knights (3-8, 2-5) beat the visiting Pirates (1-10, 0-5). Alivia Swaney had four assists for the Knights. Emily Peabody scored for the Pirates.

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 0: Ashlee Clauson had two goals with an assist and the Rams (4-6-0, 4-5) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-8-0, 1-6) in a Northeast A game. 

Deer Park 5, Freeman 0: Ella Carnahan scored two goals with one assist and the Stags (9-0-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Scotties (7-3-0, 5-4) in a Northeast A game. 

Lakeside (WA) 7, Newport 0: Tavyn Myhren scored a goal along with three assists and the visiting Eagles (8-2, 7-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-9, 1-8) in a Northeast A League game.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Danikah Johnson had 17 kills and the visiting Panthers (7-0, 3-0) beat the Saxons (5-3, 1-2) 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19. Kennedy Smith had 17 kills for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 1: Maggie Degenhart had 15 kills and the Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-7, 0-3) 17-25, 7-25, 25-22, 15-25.

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 0: Abbey Graves had 16 kills and the Tigers (5-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-6, 0-3) 25-16, 25-17, 25-20. Kelsie Delp had eight kills for North Central.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 0: Corrine Westby had 11 kills and the Falcons (5-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-3, 1-2) 12-25, 21-25, 24-26. Navi Islam-Zwart had 10 kills for the Blackhawks.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and the visiting Highlanders (3-4, 2-1) 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 beat the Eagles (3-6, 2-1). Hailey Coylar had 10 kills for the Eagles.

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Kaiden Davis had nine kills and the Knights (3-6, 1-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-8, 0-3) 25-21, 25-15, 25-15. Leia Smith had 11 kills for the Pirates. 

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2:  Rylie Spring had 15 kills and the visiting Cardinals (3-9, 3-6) beat the Eagles (2-10, 1-8) 22-25, 26-28-25-2-, 26-24, 15-13 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had seven kills and six blocks for Medical Lake. 

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Aspyn Reed had nine kills and the visiting Scotties (12-0, 9-0) beat the Stags (5-5, 4-4) 25-14, 25-9, 25-22 in a Northeast A League game. Camryn Chapman had eight kills for the Stags.

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Avery Haff had 15 kills and the visiting Eagles (8-2, 7-2) beat the Grizzlies (1-11, 1-8) 25-13, 25-8, 25-22 in a Northeast A game. Lily Taylor had four kills for Newport.

St. Georges 3, Kettle Falls 0: The visiting Dragons (5-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-7, 0-6) 25-18, 25-8, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B game. 

Wellpinit 3, Cusick 0: Wellpinit (4-6, 4-5) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 2-3) 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 in a nonleague game. 

Pomeroy 3, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 1: Kaitlyn Hough had 21 kills and the Pirates (5-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Eagles (4-1, 4-1) 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-27 in a Southeast 1B match. Kendall Dixon had 17 kills for the Eagles. 

Wallace 3, Mullan 0: Tia Hendrick had six kills and the visiting Miners (7-4) beat the Tigers (2-5) 25-5, 25-17, 25-12 in a nonleague game. 

St. Maries 3, Timberlake 0: Stacie Mitchell had 11 kills and the Lumberjacks (9-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-10) 20-25, 16-25, 27-29 in a nonleague match.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories