Prep roundup: Nick Bankey paces Gonzaga Prep football over U-Hi; Campbell Brose leads Mead slowpitch

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Gonzaga Prep 52, University 12: Nick Bankey rushed for 196 yards on 10 carries with touchdown runs of 54 and 31 yards and the Bullpups (5-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (2-4, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Sam Ohman added 152 yards on 11 carries with a 76-yard TD run and Lilomaiava Mikaele added two rushing TDs for G-Prep.

Maliki Miller rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for U-Hi.

Slowpitch softball

Mead 15, Cheney 1: Campbell Brose went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (11-1, 9-1) beat the Blackhawks (3-10, 3-8). Adrian George scored one run for Cheney.

University 14, Gonzaga Prep 6: Kaidyn Howard went 3 for 4 with a double and the Titans (12-1, 11-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-6, 4-5). Grace Shirley went 4 for 4 with five RBIs for the Bullpups.

Rogers 7, East Valley 6 (8): Haley Bernard hit a walk-off double in extra innings and the Pirates (4-10, 2-9) beat the visiting Knights (1-11, 1-10). Vanessa Bolen went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Pirates.

Ridgeline 10, Central Valley 9: Olivia Warrick went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the Falcons (9-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Bears (10-4, 8-3). Grace Melcher hit a home run for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 12, North Central 0: Olivia Boures, Ella Branson, and Izzy Heister had two hits apiece and the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-14, 0-11) at Hart Field. Grace Gehn hit a home run for the Tigers.

Ferris 14, Shadle Park 0: Katelin Terry had five RBIs with a double and two home runs and the Saxons (6-7, 6-4) blanked the visiting Highlanders (5-8, 5-6).

Girls soccer

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 0: Haylee Kelley and Jenna Howe scored two goals apiece and the Eagles (10-0-1, 6-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-8-0, 2-4).

East Valley 10, Rogers 1: Avy Philpot and Hayden Anderson scored three goals apiece and the Knights (3-8, 2-5) beat the visiting Pirates (1-10, 0-5). Alivia Swaney had four assists for the Knights. Emily Peabody scored for the Pirates.

Riverside 4, Medical Lake 0: Ashlee Clauson had two goals with an assist and the Rams (4-6-0, 4-5) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-8-0, 1-6) in a Northeast A game.

Deer Park 5, Freeman 0: Ella Carnahan scored two goals with one assist and the Stags (9-0-1, 8-0) beat the visiting Scotties (7-3-0, 5-4) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside (WA) 7, Newport 0: Tavyn Myhren scored a goal along with three assists and the visiting Eagles (8-2, 7-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-9, 1-8) in a Northeast A League game.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Danikah Johnson had 17 kills and the visiting Panthers (7-0, 3-0) beat the Saxons (5-3, 1-2) 23-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19. Kennedy Smith had 17 kills for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 1: Maggie Degenhart had 15 kills and the Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-7, 0-3) 17-25, 7-25, 25-22, 15-25.

Lewis and Clark 3, North Central 0: Abbey Graves had 16 kills and the Tigers (5-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-6, 0-3) 25-16, 25-17, 25-20. Kelsie Delp had eight kills for North Central.

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 0: Corrine Westby had 11 kills and the Falcons (5-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-3, 1-2) 12-25, 21-25, 24-26. Navi Islam-Zwart had 10 kills for the Blackhawks.

Shadle Park 3, West Valley 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and the visiting Highlanders (3-4, 2-1) 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 beat the Eagles (3-6, 2-1). Hailey Coylar had 10 kills for the Eagles.

East Valley 3, Rogers 0: Kaiden Davis had nine kills and the Knights (3-6, 1-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-8, 0-3) 25-21, 25-15, 25-15. Leia Smith had 11 kills for the Pirates.

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 2: Rylie Spring had 15 kills and the visiting Cardinals (3-9, 3-6) beat the Eagles (2-10, 1-8) 22-25, 26-28-25-2-, 26-24, 15-13 in a Northeast A match. Kaylee Winterroth had seven kills and six blocks for Medical Lake.

Freeman 3, Deer Park 0: Aspyn Reed had nine kills and the visiting Scotties (12-0, 9-0) beat the Stags (5-5, 4-4) 25-14, 25-9, 25-22 in a Northeast A League game. Camryn Chapman had eight kills for the Stags.

Lakeside 3, Newport 0: Avery Haff had 15 kills and the visiting Eagles (8-2, 7-2) beat the Grizzlies (1-11, 1-8) 25-13, 25-8, 25-22 in a Northeast A game. Lily Taylor had four kills for Newport.

St. Georges 3, Kettle Falls 0: The visiting Dragons (5-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-7, 0-6) 25-18, 25-8, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B game.

Wellpinit 3, Cusick 0: Wellpinit (4-6, 4-5) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 2-3) 25-10, 25-14, 25-21 in a nonleague game.

Pomeroy 3, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 1: Kaitlyn Hough had 21 kills and the Pirates (5-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Eagles (4-1, 4-1) 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-27 in a Southeast 1B match. Kendall Dixon had 17 kills for the Eagles.

Wallace 3, Mullan 0: Tia Hendrick had six kills and the visiting Miners (7-4) beat the Tigers (2-5) 25-5, 25-17, 25-12 in a nonleague game.

St. Maries 3, Timberlake 0: Stacie Mitchell had 11 kills and the Lumberjacks (9-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-10) 20-25, 16-25, 27-29 in a nonleague match.