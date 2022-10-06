The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Spokane

Purple for a Purpose raises money to fight domestic violence

From staff reports

The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition and Stop the Silence Spokane are sponsoring the second annual Purple for a Purpose during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this month.

During the month, area businesses will be offering specials and events as fundraisers for organizations working to end domestic violence. Some area restaurants, coffee shops and bars will have purple-themed items for sale. Garland District businesses will have a purple party on Saturday.

For more information or to find participating businesses, visit www.purple4apurpose.com.

