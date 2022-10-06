This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

4. “The Golden Enclaves: A Novel,” Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

5. “The Winners: A Novel,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

6. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel,” C.J. Box (Minotaur)

7. “Blowback,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty,” Kyle Mills (Atria)

9. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel,” Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

10. “Suspect,” Scott Turow (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

4. “The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places are Building the New American Dream,” Steve Case (Avid Reader)

5. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)

6. “Healing Through Words,” Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

7. “Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control (The Stoic Virtues Series),” Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

8. “The 6 Types of Working Genius: A Better Way to Understand Your Gifts, Your Frustrations, and Your Team,” Patrick M. Lencioni (BenBella/Holt)

9. “Home Is Where the Eggs Are,” Molly Yeh (Morrow)

10. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness,” Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)