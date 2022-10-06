This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Oct. 6, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:51 p.m.
"Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories" by Kelly Ripa. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
4. “The Golden Enclaves: A Novel,” Naomi Novik (Del Rey)
5. “The Winners: A Novel,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)
6. “Treasure State: A Cassie Dewell Novel,” C.J. Box (Minotaur)
7. “Blowback,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
8. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty,” Kyle Mills (Atria)
9. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel,” Alaina Urquhart (Zando)
10. “Suspect,” Scott Turow (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
4. “The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places are Building the New American Dream,” Steve Case (Avid Reader)
5. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization,” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)
6. “Healing Through Words,” Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
7. “Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control (The Stoic Virtues Series),” Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)
8. “The 6 Types of Working Genius: A Better Way to Understand Your Gifts, Your Frustrations, and Your Team,” Patrick M. Lencioni (BenBella/Holt)
9. “Home Is Where the Eggs Are,” Molly Yeh (Morrow)
10. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy: Recipes for Zero Stress Deliciousness,” Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)
