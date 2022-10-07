Attorney shortage, caseloads leading to shortage of court-appointed attorneys

By Donald W. Meyers Yakima Herald-Republic

In September, several people charged with felonies in Yakima County Superior Court found out they wouldn’t be getting attorneys right away.

They had to wait until October, when a public defender would be available to represent them.

The notices filed in Yakima County Superior Court were the result of a perfect storm of an attorney shortage, aggressive prosecution of crimes in the county and a state-imposed limit on how many cases a public defender can handle.

“It’s a limited resource, and we can’t overextend that resource,” said Paul Kelley, director of the county’s Department of Assigned Counsel. “We are limited right now.”

While Kelley and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic are working on improving pay to attract new attorneys, Brusic said his office may have to take other steps to reduce the workload on the public defenders, such as either charging some felony suspects with misdemeanors or cutting back on the number of felony charges filed in Yakima County Superior Court.

“It’s going to create hard decisions for me,” Brusic said. “The court and the public defender are looking at me to limit the number of cases going into the system. We need to aggressively charge people for crimes and see that people who victimize people in our community are prosecuted.”

While the county is trying to be nimble in making wages competitive, county Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the attorney salaries for both Brusic and Kelley’s office will likely have to wait until after salary negotiations with employee unions.

Right to an attorney

Both the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights and the Washington State Constitution guarantee people the right to an attorney in a criminal case. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1963 that courts must appoint attorneys for those who cannot afford one in all criminal cases.

In Yakima County, a judge will ask if a defendant has the means — at least $10,000 in savings — to hire a defense attorney at their first appearance in court. If the court finds the defendant indigent, the judge will direct the Department of Assigned Counsel to assign an attorney to represent them in court, a process that can take a couple days.

State court rules cap how many cases a public defender can carry. The cap is at 150 felony cases per attorney, but Kelley said that number is actually weighted based on the complexity and seriousness of a case. For example, a murder case would count as more than one case against a public defender’s workload.

The cap is meant to ensure that clients are receiving effective representation in their cases, Kelley said.

But the number of cases is set by prosecutors, who decide whether to file charges in criminal cases. In Yakima County, prosecutors file about 2,500 felony cases a year, with many of them requiring public defenders.

Kelley said his office is also reeling from the effects of an attorney shortage, with his felony division four short of its full complement of a dozen attorneys.

While Brusic’s office is also struggling with vacancies, prosecutors are not bound by caseload restrictions, and the average caseload for the 16 prosecutors in the felony division is 124 this year, Brusic said.

When his office hit its case limit in the middle of September, Kelley had to sent notice to the court each time a case was assigned to his office that he could not provide an attorney until the number of cases dropped below the limit, with that anticipated for October.

But, Kelley said the cases his attorneys couldn’t get to in September are now added to October’s caseloads, which could start the cycle over again.

“We will have a problem in the next month, and the month after that,” Kelley said.

And it’s neither practical nor legal to have someone sit in jail waiting for an attorney to become available.

Defendants must be arraigned within two weeks of their first court appearance, and they must have an attorney representing them at the time their charges are formally read in court. It cannot be delayed if the defendant objects, especially if they are in custody, Brusic said.

The court has tried reaching out to other attorneys to see if they would be willing to take on indigent clients, but there has been no response, Brusic said.

Kelley said many attorneys are not legally qualified to serve as felony public defenders, as required by court rules. And the court cannot compel a qualified attorney to represent an indigent client.

Charges and caseloads

Nor does Kelley have control over how many felony charges Brusic’s office files.

Brusic said he leaves it to his staff’s discretion whether to pursue criminal charges, but if the situation continues, Brusic said there are steps he could take to reduce the number of felonies going into court.

One is to charge suspects with misdemeanors instead of felonies, which would shift the cases to Yakima County District Court. For example, he said if someone steals from a store after being previously trespassed from there, they could be charged with burglary, a felony, or it could be treated as a misdemeanor theft or trespass violation.

Another option is to not file charges altogether, an option Brusic does not relish.

“We are aggressively pursuing solutions to this problem. We want to avoid the calamity of not being able to prosecute people,” Brusic said.

Attorney pay

Brusic said he and Kelley and the county’s Human Resources staff have been working on a plan to boost starting salaries for attorneys in hopes of attracting lawyers to work both as public defenders and prosecutors.

Under the plan, starting salary for a prosecutor would be $80,100, up from $66,486. There would be a similar increase for public defenders, who start at $66,490.

Brusic is hoping to present the plan to commissioners next week.

Commissioners approved a 5% increase for all employees in May, and the county has been looking at making wages more competitive.

She also acknowledged the efforts Kelley and Brusic have made to attract attorneys, such as offering a signing bonus for those who hire on.

“We’re trying to think outside the box,” McKinney said on attracting new employees.

While McKinney, whose portfolio includes the county’s law and justice systems, said the situation in the public defender’s office is “heartbreaking and frustrating at the same time,” she said it may take a while to bring attorneys’ salaries up to a competitive level.

She said the county’s outside attorney handling the negotiations recommended setting the salaries for unionized employees first.