The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 55° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Correction: Loretta Lynn photo

Oct. 7, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:42 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review

Singers not identified

Singers Dinah Shore and Crystal Gayle were not identified in a photo caption that was published to accompany an obituary on Loretta Lynn on page News 4 on Oct. 5. Gayle is Lynn’s sister.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.