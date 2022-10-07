Correction: Loretta Lynn photo
Oct. 7, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:42 p.m.
Singers not identified
Singers Dinah Shore and Crystal Gayle were not identified in a photo caption that was published to accompany an obituary on Loretta Lynn on page News 4 on Oct. 5. Gayle is Lynn’s sister.
