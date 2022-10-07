On the Air
Oct. 7, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 NBC
Baseball, MLB wild-card games
9:07 a.m.: AL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland ESPN2
1:07 p.m.: AL: Seattle at Toronto ESPN
4:37 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN
5:37 p.m.: NL: Philadelphia at St. Louis ESPN2
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Kraziness in the Kennel SWX
Basketball, NBA preseason
9 a.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee NBATV
Football, college
9 a.m.: Missouri at Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN
9 a.m.: TCU at Kansas FS1
9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ABC
9 a.m.: Michigan at Indiana Fox 28
9 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Navy CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Tulane ESPNU
12:30 p.m. Utah at UCLA Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State FS1
12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia CBS
1 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth SWX
1 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ABC
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (FL) ESPN2
4 p.m.: James Madison at Arkansas State NFL
4 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBSSN
4 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State FS1
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College ABC
4:30 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas NBC
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Alabama CBS
6 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12
6:45 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State FS1
7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at San Diego State CBSSN
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford ESPN
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Spanish Open Golf
2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
3 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NHL
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Serie A: Sassuolo vs Internazionale CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB wild-card games
8:30 a.m.: AL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland 700-AM/105.3-FM
Noon: AL: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM
Football, college
12:45 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM
2:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM
All events subject to change
