Oct. 7, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Xfinity: Drive for the Cure 250 NBC

Baseball, MLB wild-card games

9:07 a.m.: AL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland ESPN2

1:07 p.m.: AL: Seattle at Toronto ESPN

4:37 p.m.: NL: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN

5:37 p.m.: NL: Philadelphia at St. Louis ESPN2

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Kraziness in the Kennel SWX

Basketball, NBA preseason

9 a.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee NBATV

Football, college

9 a.m.: Missouri at Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: Tennessee at LSU ESPN

9 a.m.: TCU at Kansas FS1

9 a.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ABC

9 a.m.: Michigan at Indiana Fox 28

9 a.m.: Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Navy CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Tulane ESPNU

12:30 p.m. Utah at UCLA Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State FS1

12:30 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia CBS

1 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth SWX

1 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State ABC

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (FL) ESPN2

4 p.m.: James Madison at Arkansas State NFL

4 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBSSN

4 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State FS1

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College ABC

4:30 p.m.: Kansas State at Iowa State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Notre Dame in Las Vegas NBC

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Alabama CBS

6 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12

6:45 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Hawaii at San Diego State CBSSN

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Stanford ESPN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Spanish Open Golf

2 p.m.: PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

3 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota NHL

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Serie A: Sassuolo vs Internazionale CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB wild-card games

8:30 a.m.: AL: Tampa Bay at Cleveland 700-AM/105.3-FM

Noon: AL: Seattle at Toronto 92.5-FM

Football, college

12:45 p.m.: Linfield at Whitworth 1230-AM

2:30 p.m.: Washington State at USC 920-AM

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber State 700-AM

All events subject to change

