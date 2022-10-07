Prep football roundup: Colby Danielson leads Mead over Ferris; Jakeb Vallance scores two TDs for Cheney

Oct. 7, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:11 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mead 35, Ferris 0: Colby Danielson threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-5) at University HS.

Danielson hit Keenan Kuntz for a 70-yard TD and scored from the 1 in the first quarter. He connected with Max Workman on a 40-yard strike in the second quarter.

Johnny Talarico and Colby Price added rushing touchdowns in the third quarter for the Panthers.

Cheney 31, Ridgeline 21: Jakeb Vallance threw for 237 yards and rushed for two touchdowns and the visiting Blackhawks (2-4, 2-4) beat the Falcons (0-6, 0-6).

Cheney’s Owen Scott scored on an interception return and Camden Collins returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Ridgeline’s Nate Goode also scored on a kickoff return.

Southridge 49, Lewis and Clark 14: Lucian Cone had 377 total yards with four touchdowns and the Suns (4-2) beat the Tigers (3-3) in a nonleague game at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

Cone had 10 carries for 254 yards with touchdown runs of 92, 39 and 74 yards and returned a punt 64 yards for a score.

Ryan Howard had a 6-yard touchdown run and Sam Toure caught a 27-yard score for LC.

2A

West Valley 28, Riverside 14: Sean Eaton threw two touchdown passes and added a 14-yard TD run and the visiting Eagles (4-3) beat the Rams (3-3) in a nonleague game.

Eaton connected with Reese Hansen and Grady Walker as West Valley built a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Jake Gaffaney threw two touchdown passes for Riverside.

Clarkston 52, Rogers 14: The Bantams (4-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-5, 0-3). Stats were unavailable.

1A

Freeman 43, Colville 21: Boen Phelps accounted for four touchdowns and the Scotties (4-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (5-1, 3-1).

Phelps threw touchdown passes of 24 and 67 yards to Ryan Delcour. He added a 2-yard touchdown run and finished off an interception return after Sage Gilbert lateraled to him.

Lakeside 38, Newport 28: Kole Hunsaker threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 41-yard run and the Eagles (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-4, 1-3) in Nine Mile Falls.

Sadahiro Patterson had TD runs of 32 and 15 yards and a 6-yard scoring catch for Lakeside.

Bear Smith had a touchdown pass and run for Newport.

Deer Park 41, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Stags (2-4, 0-3) beat the Cardinals (0-6, 0-4). Stats were unavailable.

2B

Liberty 30, Northwest Christian 6: Jake Jeske threw two touchdown passes and added a 60-yard TD run and the visiting Lancers (5-1, 5-0) defeated the Crusaders (1-5, 1-3). Ashton Strobel had a rushing and receiving TD for Liberty.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Chewelah 18: Brody Boness rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown and the Broncos (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Cougars (4-2, 4-1). Brock Kinch added for 96 rushing yards with a 64-yard TD run for LRS. Clayton Jeanneret threw three touchdown passes for Chewelah.

Reardan 23, Asotin 21: The Screaming Eagles (3-3, 2-2) defeated the visiting Panthers (1-5, 0-5). Stats were unavailable.

Chelan 48, Colfax 34: Seth Lustig threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns and added touchdown runs of 3 and 32 yards but the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-4) lost to the visiting Mountain Goats (4-2, 0-1) in a nonleague game.

1B

Wellpinit 56, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 28: Smokey Abrahamson threw four touchdown passes and added a 10-yard TD run and Wellpinit (5-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Warriors (4-2, 2-1). Carter Pitts threw an 80-yard TD pass and rushed for a score for ACH.

Pomeroy 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Sidney Bales scored six rushing touchdowns and gained 114 yards on seven carries and the visiting Pirates (5-1, 2-1) shut out the Timberwolves (1-5, 1-4). Tekoa forfeited at the half.