Scorpions still rocking like a hurricane

It’s hard to believe, but the Scorpions hit the half-century mark in 2019.

The band, formed by guitarist Rudolf Schenker in 1969, failed to connect with the masses until the early ’80s. The German hard rock band, which will perform Thursday at the Spokane Arena, hit its stride creatively and commercially in 1982 with its 10th album, “Blackout,” which featured the breakthrough single “No One Like You.”

The Scorpions headlined arenas in 1984 thanks to “Love at First Sting,” which included the anthem “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and the infectious “Big City Nights.”

The Scorpions have sold more than 22 million albums and continue crafting new material. The Scorpions, which also include vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Pawel Maciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee, are out behind their 19th album, “Rock Believer.”

It’s a surprising project since the Scorpions still create muscular rock. Such potent songs as “Roots in my Boots” and “Peacemaker” are some of the finest songs from the band since its mid-’80s heyday. However, the band has fortunately dialed down on the sleazy elements from its peak period, which given that both Schenker and Meine turn 75 in 2023 is probably a good thing.

The new tunes are worth experiencing, and there will be plenty of hits in the set list. Expect a massive production with plenty of eye candy as the Scorpions continue to hit with its signature visceral rock.