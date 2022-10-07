Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Viacheslav Melnyk and Olena Volkova, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Yeo and Jillian M. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Frank G. Morales and Michone R. Preston, both of Spokane.

Joseph H. Flores and Denise R. Kirby, both of Spokane Valley.

Caleb T. Malek and Lynden E. Mason, both of Spokane Valley.

John R. Hicks and Rebecca A. Young, both of Spokane Valley.

Ismael A. Rodriguez and Briseida W. Alvarado, both of Spokane Valley.

Donald M. Clark and Teresa L. Crawley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jon Adams v. Shane Kirkson, restitution of premises.

Easy Acres Community LLC v. Christian L. Tuckey, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Kimberly Chatellier, restitution of premises.

Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Christopher Burdick, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ramon L. Arroyo, restitution of premises.

Randall J. Gillingham v. James Hammer, restitution of premises.

Secured Investments High Yield Fund II LLC v. Jim Davis, restitution of premises.

10516 E. Main Ave. LLC v. Mark Seger, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Luke D. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Park Tower Senior Housing LP v. Robert Budd, restitution of premises.

Yevgeniy Fedyayev, et al., v. Michael-Anthony Manley, complaint for injury and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hector, Rikki and Tarr, Keaton

Kamerer, Breanna D. and Kristopher J.

Warner, Larry D., Jr. and Stephanie R.

Bauer, Brie A. and Suleiman, Ali H.

Windishar, Crystal and McVeigh, Cory

Snell, Sophia and Austin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jaedyn A. Rice, also known as Jayden A. Rice, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Michael H. Le, 26; $6,620 in restitution, 304 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Mathew P. Morgan, 26; 67 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic burglary, harassment and violation of order.

Steven J. Eldridge, 38; $1,508.11 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge John O. Cooney

Brian N. Olson, 38; 51 months in prison, nine months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and harassment.

Judge Maryann Moreno

Latina D. Carroll, 29; 25 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Shannon C. Smith, 37; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Todd J. Curley, 22; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, no contact order violation.

Lorelei Ellis-Lisenby, 32; 30 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, no contact order violation and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Marcus O. Kuritz, 24; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree malicious mischief and no contact order violation.

Wyatt L. Oatman, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jered E. Norris, 41; $500 fine, two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sydney N. Mix, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jacob L. Wylde, 33; 13 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Jeffrey D. Landfried, 44; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tina A. Margulis, 56; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Erica L. Caldwell, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, three counts of third-degree theft.

Nevaeh R. Loftice, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, harassment.