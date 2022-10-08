100 years ago in Spokane Valley: Home construction was booming, thanks to the combined lure of agriculture and metropolitan living

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The Spokane Valley was booming.

“Not only along Apple Way, but on nearly all of the highways through the valley, a large number of homes are under construction or have just recently been finished,” said a local real estate agent. “Who are these new home owners? … Some are city people who have been attracted to the valley by its advantages as a home location, where they can have city conveniences combined with the productiveness of rich irrigated land. A large number of the homes are being built by newcomers who have found in this combination of small farming, close to a beautiful city, and the city advantages in the country, just the place for which they have been looking.”

A substantial number had bought tracts big enough to be divided in half, “thus making two homes grow where one was planned.”

Others chose it as a place for a small farm or orchard.

“In addition to fruit raising, the producing of berries, tomatoes, cantaloupe and nearly all kinds of market gardening, many are going upon new land and building up … farms with cows, pigs and chickens as main features and alfalfa, clover and corn as the chief feed crops.”

From the construction beat: Meanwhile, the local Washington Brick, Lime and Sewer Pipe Company took out a full page ad in The Spokesman-Review urging new homeowners to build with brick and tile.

Perhaps brick was more expensive than wood construction, the company said, but not in the long run.

“We challenge contradiction in saying that there is no other building material which, taken in all, will combine as many merits of quality and style, economy and beauty in your home as face brick. It is proof against the corrosion of the seasons and the ravages of fire, thus reducing the costs of maintenance and depreciation to a minimum.”