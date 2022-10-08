A Grip on Sports: It’s a day to celebrate incredible accomplishments – and to anticipate even more

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Sixty-six year ago today, the best postseason baseball game ever pitched happened in New York City. It’s a day baseball fans never forget. Maybe some other things happened that day, or will happen today, that will force it to fade into oblivion – but we doubt it.

• Some things that could happen today that just may overshadow Don Larsen Day here in the Inland Northwest:

– Washington State could upset No. 6 USC in Los Angeles this evening, knocking what seems to be the Pac-12’s best chance for a playoff berth right out the window.

– The Mariners could salt away their first playoff series win since 2001 and ensure that Northwest fans will get to see a postseason game in Seattle. Such an occurrence will not only bring smiles to the faces of the area’s baseball fans, it will also bring the same to area bankers, as second mortgages rise in attempt to pay for tickets.

– Gonzaga will unveil the team that wins its first NCAA title in the annual Kraziness in the Kennel. If the Zags do win in April, then today will be the day everyone remembers as the beginning of the march to madness.

There also was one other thing that happened the same day as Larsen’s perfect game against the Dodgers. And it should have overshadowed his feat but, for some odd reason, never did. Anyhow, it’s why we’re not writing more today. Just putting together the links you need to enjoy your Saturday.

Instead, we’ll celebrate our birthday with donuts, college football and playoff baseball. Seems perfect to us.

WSU: The Cougars’ face a daunting task in the Coliseum but they may have the defense to pull it off. Well, if the defense that showed up in every game except the one against Oregon makes its appearance. Colton Clark has everything you need to know about today’s game, which starts on Fox at 4:30. He has a preview, his two-minute drill and his pick. He’s going with USC but has the Cougars covering the nearly two-touchdown spread. Hard to argue. … The Trojans could easily be thinking about their game at Utah next week. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner has the news in the Mercury News the conference decided not to make a media deal in the exclusive window with ESPN and Fox. The future, no matter what happens, will look different. He answers questions about the media deal as well. … Wilner also passes along the weekly look at recruiting. … Washington heads to Arizona State today trying to win on the road for the first time in a while. At halftime the Sun Devils induct a hall of fame class that includes Spokane’s Briann January. … Oregon is at Arizona tonight. The Wildcats have a great receiving corps that will challenge the Ducks’ defense. … The best games of the day are in Southern California. Besides the game in the Coliseum, UCLA puts its undefeated record on the line against Utah. … The final game of the day is at Stanford, where the Cardinal try to get healthy against an Oregon State team without its starting quarterback. … Winning in Colorado is tough. … In basketball news, rebounding is an emphasis at Colorado right now.

Gonzaga: We mentioned Kraziness at the Kennel above. It begins at 4 p.m. Theo Lawson has a preview. … Jim Allen delves into the projected NCAA brackets that are already available on the women’s side.

EWU: Once again the Eagles face a ranked team. This time it is No. 7 Weber State on the road. Dan Thompson has three things to watch. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State is a prohibitive favorite as it hosts Idaho State. … UC Davis is banking on yoga to keep its players healthy. … Northern Arizona has a running back who is improving each game. … In basketball news, Montana had to cancel its opener due to scheduling issues.

Preps: It took overtime but Mt. Spokane was able to get past Central Valley at Union Stadium last night. Dave Nichols was there and has this game story of the Wildcats’ 35-28 victory. … Steve Christilaw was in the valley for East Valley’s homecoming win over North Central. … Dave also has a roundup of all of Friday night’s action.

Chiefs: Spokane played poorly – don’t take our word for it, read coach Ryan Smith’s comments – and fell 3-1 to visiting Edmonton. Kevin Dudley was in the Arena and has this game story.

Soccer: It looks as if three teams will make the new downtown stadium its home. Jim Allen was at Friday’s announcement and has this coverage.

Mariners: When the M’s traded for Luis Castillo, it was yesterday’s game that came to mind. Even back in July. Robbie Ray, who will face his old team today, was good but Castillo? When he is on, as he was Friday, he’s almost unhittable. The 4-0 victory shows the Mariners are unfazed by the playoff pressure and moved them only a win away from ensuring a playoff game in Seattle. … Andres Munoz followed Castillo on the mound and was just as good. … Julio Rodriguez was hit twice yesterday, including in the decisive first inning.

Seahawks: The Russell Wilson trade has paid dividends for the Hawks already. There is Charles Cross playing left tackle, taken with one of the Broncos’ draft picks. There is the idea Wilson was behind the fateful Super Bowl play against the Patriots. And there are the future draft picks still out there. Oh, and Geno Smith has played better than Wilson thus far. … Next up is Andy Dalton and the Saints, Sunday morning in New Orleans. The defense will have to tackle better.

Kraken: Shane Wright was at center in the preseason finale, the position he’ll play for Seattle.

• As we said, we are celebrating our 66th birthday today with sugar. Donuts this morning and the non-traditional brownies and ice cream this evening. When we were young our mom used to make a pumpkin pie, which was our favorite dessert. You’ve never lived until you’ve blown out candles on a pumpkin pie. We will be back with our TV Take from the Washington State game. Our decision was based on the logic we would watch the game anyway, so why not get paid for it? Until later …