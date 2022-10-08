Girl hit and killed by driver in Oldtown, boy also struck in critical condition

A girl was hit and killed by a 23-year-old Newport man who also struck two other pedestrians Friday in Oldtown, Idaho, police said.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street South when he hit the three pedestrians walking on the side of the road and overturned his vehicle, which landed on a home’s lawn, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The driver ran, but law enforcement officers located him shortly after, the release said. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The girl died at the scene. Another one of the pedestrians, a boy, was taken to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition late Friday night, while the 50-year-old grandmother of the two children was also taken to a nearby hospital, troopers said.

The status of the driver and two pedestrians taken to the hospital was unclear Saturday. All three pedestrians are from Oldtown, police said.

ISP continues to investigate.

Troopers did not identify any of the involved parties and police could not be reached for comment Saturday.