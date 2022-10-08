Gonzaga’s Drew Timme puts on entertaining show at Kraziness in Kennel

Per usual, Drew Timme was entertaining before, during and after Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel.

Timme didn’t repeat his “we’re taking it all” line from his address to the McCarthey Athletic Center crowd last year, but he did give props to the 6,000 fans in attendance while needling Kentucky coach John Calipari, who made it clear he wanted the Zags-Wildcats game Nov. 20 to be held at the Spokane Arena instead of the Kennel.

“I’d be scared to play here as well, have to play down the road,” Timme told the fans, who showered him a huge ovation during player introductions.

Asked later about the comment, Timme offered, “You can read between the lines all you want, I definitely left the page open on that one.” And then the All-American big man pretty much filled in the words.

“Kentucky’s a great team, they’re an all-time program,” he said. “It’s going to be a battle. It’s a game that could go either way. The thing I don’t get is why would you go to Kentucky to go play in the Kentucky convention center rather than Rupp (Arena). So that’s my only thing.

“Like I said, you’re not going to the convention center to play Kentucky, you’re going to play in Rupp and I feel like it’s the same thing here. But you know, he said what he had to say about it. So yeah.”

Timme put on a show, despite limited playing time in a 15-minute scrimmage, beginning with winning the opening tip against LSU transfer Efton Reid III.

“All I’m saying is you can ask Chet (Holmgren) who won more tips in practice (last season),” Timme said. “I just want to keep my record up in a winning fashion. I’m very proud of that stat.”

His scrimmage stats were impressive, too. He opened the scoring with a smooth 3-pointer, followed by swishing a 12-foot jumper over Reid. Timme quickly connected on two more midrange jumpers. His lone miss was a 3-point attempt that Colby Brooks scooped up for an easy layup.

Timme scored nine points in the first 5 minutes and 30 seconds and shortly thereafter took a seat on the bench for remainder of the scrimmage.

“He’s done this enough,” coach Mark Few said, “and there’s plenty of other guys that can get out there and get experience.”

“I’m a vet now, seasoned veteran,” Timme said. “Yeah, got a little break, which is nice. Don’t get that too often.”

Game over

Walk-on guard Joe Few sat out the scrimmage with his arm in a sling. Few’s season is apparently over. His intramural softball season, that is. Same goes for several of his Zags basketball teammates that play on the same softball squad.

“Seventh inning of an intramural softball game, diving into home plate with the winning run. Probably not worth it,” Mark Few said of his son’s injury. “Fun call (to get) at 10 at night. Yeah, he was safe. I’m just getting it second hand from the guys. Safe, but the catcher fumbled the ball so the dive was probably unnecessary.

“I believe (they won), but coach called the season off after that.”

Coach Few said his son has been “really helping us with practice” prior to the injury.

Bolton recognized for charitable endeavors

Prior to the scrimmage, senior guard Rasir Bolton was honored for his extensive philanthropic work in the community by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.

“I had no idea they were going to do it,” Bolton said. “It was definitely a great honor. I appreciate it and I’m looking forward to continuing to do more work, but it definitely was a great surprise.”

“I’m really glad the mayor did that,” Few said. “The stuff he’s been doing in the community is really, really impressive. He’s really only been here a short time, but he’s having a big impact.”

Harris returning soon

Guard Dominick Harris participated in Saturday’s 3-point contest and soon he’ll be a full participant in practice.

Harris, sidelined last season following foot surgery, said in a social media post he’s been cleared to practice fully beginning Monday.

“It has been a journey of faith, time and patience,” wrote Harris, adding that he hopes to be able to contribute after a “solid month of practice with the guys.”

The redshirt sophomore from Murrieta, California, averaged 3 points and 7.2 minutes in 25 game appearances in the 2020-21 season.