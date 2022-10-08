Gonzaga’s Eli Morgan, Mt. Spokane’s Drew Rasmussen contribute to wild pitchers duel as Cleveland beats Tampa Bay

From staff reports

It took 15 innings between Cleveland and Tampa Bay until a runner touched home plate.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run to lift the Guardians over the Rays 1-0 in extra innings and clinch a wild-card series win on Saturday in Cleveland.

Former Gonzaga standout Eli Morgan and Mt. Spokane graduate Drew Rasmussen were two of 16 pitchers to enter the game.

Cleveland’s Morgan threw 1⅓ scoreless with two strikeouts. He entered in the top of the 10th with a runner on third and got Francisco Mejia to lineout to center field.

Morgan retired the 11th in order, getting Jose Siri to flyout to center and striking out Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco back-to-back.

Rasmussen, typically a starting pitcher, came out in the bottom of the 8th and got out on the next five Cleveland batters. He had strikeouts against Austin Hedges and Amed Rosario.

The two teams combined for 39 strikeouts – the most in a postseason game – and allowed 11 hits.

Morgan and the Guardians advance to play the New York Yankees in the American League Division series.