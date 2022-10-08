The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 57° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Junus McGraw lifts Coeur d’Alene football over Lake City

Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and North Idaho.

Football

Coeur d’Alene 14, Lake City 2: Junus McGraw returned a kickoff and interception for touchdowns and the Vikings (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-5, 0-1) in both teams’ first Inland Empire League game.

McGraw returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a score, then returned a fourth-quarter interception 23 yards to seal the win.

Cross country

East Valley’s Logan Hofstee finished fourth with a time of 17 minutes, 39.9 seconds at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational women’s elite division at Lakewood HS in Arlington, Washington.

Lewis and Clark finished 12th as a team, led by Bridget Burns in 37th at 19:04.4.

Girls soccer

West Valley 2, Lakeside 0: Chloe Van Way and Aylen Littleworth scored goals and the visiting Eagles (11-0-1) beat Lakeside (8-3) in a nonleague game. Aubrey Lobdell made one save in the shutout.

Lake City 9, Post Falls 0: The top-seeded Timberwolves (14-0-0) eliminated the Trojans (0-13-1) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.

Lake City hosts Coeur d’Alene in the district title game Tuesday.

Coeur d’Alene 1, Lewiston 0: Elise Frazier scored off an assist by Berkley Owens on a corner kick in the third minute and the second-seeded Vikings (6-8-1) beat the visiting third-seeded Bengals (7-6-2) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.

Boys soccer

Lake City 3, Post Falls 0: The second-seeded Timberwolves (9-3-1) beat the third-seeded Trojans (2-8-1) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports