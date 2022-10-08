Prep roundup: Junus McGraw lifts Coeur d’Alene football over Lake City
Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.
Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and North Idaho.
Football
Coeur d’Alene 14, Lake City 2: Junus McGraw returned a kickoff and interception for touchdowns and the Vikings (4-3, 1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (2-5, 0-1) in both teams’ first Inland Empire League game.
McGraw returned the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a score, then returned a fourth-quarter interception 23 yards to seal the win.
Cross country
East Valley’s Logan Hofstee finished fourth with a time of 17 minutes, 39.9 seconds at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational women’s elite division at Lakewood HS in Arlington, Washington.
Lewis and Clark finished 12th as a team, led by Bridget Burns in 37th at 19:04.4.
Girls soccer
West Valley 2, Lakeside 0: Chloe Van Way and Aylen Littleworth scored goals and the visiting Eagles (11-0-1) beat Lakeside (8-3) in a nonleague game. Aubrey Lobdell made one save in the shutout.
Lake City 9, Post Falls 0: The top-seeded Timberwolves (14-0-0) eliminated the Trojans (0-13-1) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.
Lake City hosts Coeur d’Alene in the district title game Tuesday.
Coeur d’Alene 1, Lewiston 0: Elise Frazier scored off an assist by Berkley Owens on a corner kick in the third minute and the second-seeded Vikings (6-8-1) beat the visiting third-seeded Bengals (7-6-2) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.
Boys soccer
Lake City 3, Post Falls 0: The second-seeded Timberwolves (9-3-1) beat the third-seeded Trojans (2-8-1) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 first-round game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.