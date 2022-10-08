Washington State brings healthy roster to Los Angeles for Pac-12 tilt against No. 6 USC

LOS ANGELES – All of Washington State’s first-teamers and second-stringers suited up for warmups ahead of the Cougars’ most challenging test of the season.

WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) brought a healthy roster to the L.A. Coliseum for its conference matchup with the sixth-ranked USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0).

Strong safety Jordan Lee missed the Cougs’ past three games after sustaining an injury Sept. 10 at Wisconsin, but the senior Nevada transfer could return to the field Saturday versus USC. Lee was announced as WSU’s starter at strong safety, but second-year freshman Jaden Hicks took the field first.

WSU coach Jake Dickert told reporters earlier this week that he was “very confident” Lee would be back in the lineup for the USC game. Hicks played well in two of three games in relief of Lee – Oregon picked on the Cougs’ inexperienced defensive backs in a 44-41 Duck win on Sept. 24 at Gesa Field.

Hicks, who trained at both safety positions during fall camp and saw some action as a backup free safety early this season, was listed as the backup at free safety behind Sam Lockett III for the game against USC.

The Cougars will be up against one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks in USC’s Caleb Williams and an elite receiving corps featuring the 2021 Biletnikoff winner in Jordan Addison, who transferred to the L.A. school out of Pitt this offseason.

Hicks and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade miscommunicated on USC’s first drive, allowing a 38-yard touchdown strike from Williams to Mario Williams. Lee watched the entire possession from the sideline, then subbed in midway through USC’s second drive. Lee blitzed through the middle of the line on a third-and-1 play during the Trojans’ third series and dropped receiver Jordan Addison on a sweep play for a loss of 7, forcing a punt.

WSU redshirt freshman Francisco Mauigoa started at linebacker in place of junior Travion Brown. The two have split starts and reps throughout the season. Senior transfer slotback Robert Ferrel is starting ahead of junior Lincoln Victor for the second consecutive game. WSU is testing Victor at the outside receiver position.

Ferrel is becoming one of Ward’s favorite targets at WSU. He was a first-look passing option for the Cougar quarterback over the past two seasons, when the two played for FCS Incarnate Word. Ferrel caught more than 100 passes from Ward at the San Antonio school. In four games in a WSU uniform, Ferrel has come up with 18 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He scored the Cougs’ first TD at USC, taking a crossing route in from 12 yards out in the second quarter.

USC is playing without standout linebacker Shane Lee. The senior Alabama transfer is the Trojans’ No. 2 tackler (35). He has made 3½ tackles for loss this year. The Trojans also lost starting safety Calen Bullock to a targeting penalty in the second quarter. Bullock lowered his head and collided hard with Ferrel on a short crossing route. The sophomore is one of three Trojan defenders with two interceptions this season. He’s the team’s No. 5 tackler (17).

The Cougs are searching for their seventh win of all time at the Coliseum and their 11th win in program history against USC. Saturday’s game is the final Pac-12 matchup between WSU and USC, which will leave the conference to join the Big Ten in 2024.

The Trojans’ prominent brand name and media market made them an attractive option for their new conference home in the Midwest. But the Coliseum didn’t look like a Big Ten venue Saturday. Large sections of the 77,500-capacity stadium were empty. Approximately 70% of the arena’s seats were filled.