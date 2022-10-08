Washington State guard Grant Stephens ejected for targeting against Southern Cal
Oct. 8, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:21 p.m.
LOS ANGELES – Washington State right guard Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected during the third quarter of the Cougs’ game Saturday against No. 6 USC.
The penalty will keep the senior Northern Colorado transfer out of the WSU lineup for the first half of the team’s Pac-12 game next weekend at Oregon State.
On a third-and-7 play late in the third quarter with his team trailing 24-14, WSU quarterback Cameron Ward scrambled around the pocket and scanned the field for options. Stephens laid a hard block on a USC defender and was hit with a questionable targeting call.
The Cougars, who entered the game having committed just 23 penalties this season – ranking 19th nationally in that category – were called for 11 against the Trojans. WSU committed two offsides penalties on third downs. A pass-interference call against Cougar defensive back Armani Marsh in the end zone on a third-and-long play extended a USC drive late in the second quarter. The Trojans ended up scoring a TD on the series.
