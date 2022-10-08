Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined with injuries during game against Southern Cal

LOS ANGELES – Washington State came into the game with a healthy roster, but the Cougars lost a couple of their top contributors to injuries during Saturday’s 30-14 Pac-12 loss to No. 6 USC.

Senior slot receiver Renard Bell, a WSU starter, disappeared from the Cougar lineup late in the first half. The L.A. native emerged from the halftime locker room with his right arm in a sling.

Starting running back Nakia Watson suffered an injury on a kick return late in the first half. He was helped to his feet and walked to the sideline under his own power, but didn’t join the team on the field after intermission. He returned to the sideline in the third quarter, wearing street clothes and walking gingerly.

Nickel Armani Marsh, a team captain, exited the lineup in the fourth quarter. He finished second on the team with six tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Bell did not register a catch in the game. He returned two kicks for 37 yards. It’s uncertain when he sustained the injury.

Watson had a 1-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He finished the game with 20 yards from scrimmage on two carries and two receptions. True freshman tailback had a standout game in relief of Watson.

Jenkins piled up 130 yards on 13 carries for an average of 10 yards per carry. He broke off runs of 41, 28 and 21 yards, adding a 45-yard reception to set up a WSU touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Cougars coach Jake Dickert didn’t have an update on the injured players after the game.