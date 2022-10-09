The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Idaho fly club meeting scheduled

Oct. 9, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:01 p.m.

Greg Gatti, a fishing guide in North Idaho, demonstrates how to cast a fly rod on Wednesday June 19, 2019 while floating the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River. (Eli Francovich/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Clearwater Fly Casters will meet  Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University in Moscow, Idaho.

The club meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Buffet meal and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. for $20.

The night’s main program begins at 7:30 p.m. when Fred Muehlbauer will take the stage and present “Salmon Fishing on the Kodiak Road System Rivers” about his Alaska fishing experiences over the past 20 years.  Muehlbauer, a long-time member of Clearwater Fly Casters, will share salmon fishing for pinks, sockeye, chinook, chum and coho.

Call 878-1654 for further information.

