Idaho fly club meeting scheduled

The Clearwater Fly Casters will meet Wednesday at the Best Western Plus University in Moscow, Idaho.

The club meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour. Buffet meal and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. for $20.

The night’s main program begins at 7:30 p.m. when Fred Muehlbauer will take the stage and present “Salmon Fishing on the Kodiak Road System Rivers” about his Alaska fishing experiences over the past 20 years. Muehlbauer, a long-time member of Clearwater Fly Casters, will share salmon fishing for pinks, sockeye, chinook, chum and coho.

Call 878-1654 for further information.