NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp returns to endzone, as another Cooper walks away with win

From staff reports

It didn’t take Cooper Kupp (EWU) long to get back in the end zone.

Kupp, who was held without a touchdown last week for the first time in 10 games, scored in the second quarter for the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. That’d be the only time the Rams reached the end zone, though, as another Cooper skipped out of Los Angeles with a win.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush – a perfect 5-0 as a starter – continued to play mistake-free football and let the defense do the work during a 22-10 win over the Rams.

Rush completed 10 of 16 passes for 102 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked five times, threw an interception and lost two fumbles.

Kupp’s touchdown briefly gave Los Angeles a 10-9 edge , the team’s only lead of the game.

Kupp cut across the middle of the field and flipped the ball to himself with one hand, before accelerating past the defense for a 75-yard touchdown.

Dallas’ Tony Pollard broke through the Rams defense three plays later for a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys ahead for good with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cowboys improved to 4-1, while the defending champion Rams dropped to 2-3 , their worst start under head coach Sean McVay.

• Seattle Seahawks rookie offensive lineman Abraham Lucas (WSU) gave up his first sack of the season.

Lucas entered Sunday with zero sacks on 152 pass blocking snaps, but All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan got the best of him during a 38-31 loss to the host New Orleans Saints.

Jordan ripped past Lucas to drop Geno Smith for a 9-yard loss early in the second quarter. Also contributing to the Saints was Kaden Elliss (Idaho), who had a season-high four tackles.

• Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (WSU) nearly had two game-changing interceptions during a 20-17 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, the Eagles escaped the desert as the league’s last unbeaten team.

Thompson intercepted quarterback Jaylen Hurts early in the second quarter while trailing 14-0, but was overturned after a replay review. Then late in the fourth quarter, Thompson jumped a rout in the end zone to break up a pass while tied at 17. Seconds earlier, he would have had a chance at an interception, but the Eagles settled for a go-ahead field goal.

Thompson finished the game with five tackles and two pass deflections.

• Kendrick Bourne’s (EWU) impact on the New England Patriots offense was a net-neutral.

Led by rookie quarterback Billy Zappe in his first career start, the Patriots got the ball moving during a 29-0 rout of the visiting Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyeres appears to be Zappe’s preferred target. He caught seven passes for 111 of the teams’ 188 passing yards.

Bourne caught one pass for one yard and lost one yard on his lone rushing attempt.

• San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) had two tackles during a 37-15 win over the host Carolina Panthers.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) was inactive due to a shoulder injury.

• Coming up, Jaylen Watson (WSU) and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Watson may be tasked with covering All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.