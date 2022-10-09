NHL Locals: Spokane’s Tyler Johnson feeling ‘refreshed’ heading into second season in Chicago

From staff reports

Spokane’s Tyler Johnson didn’t make a great first impression in Chicago.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning missed a majority of last season – his first with the Chicago Blackhawks – due to an injury that required him to undergo disc replacement surgery.

He played 26 games and scored three goals with four assists. The seven points were a steep decline from his 22 the season prior, or 47 in 2018-19 when he matched a career-high with 29 goals.

Johnson is feeling more optimistic heading into his 11th season.

‘‘Last year was a whirlwind with everything going on, and then getting hurt and then coming back and having the season we were having,’’ Johnson said. ‘‘Last year was honestly, right from the get-go, kind of a messed-up year.

‘‘Everyone that was there last year that’s here now … just refreshed. … Guys are a lot happier than even what they were at the start of last year. It’s a whole different dynamic right now.’’

The 32-year-old figures to have the opportunity for a bigger role on Chicago this season. He’s listed as the starting left wing on the team ’s depth chart.

Johnson said he had no setbacks with his artificial disc.

“I’ll be able to be a lot better than I was,” Johnson said.

Chicago opens the regular season Wednesday at the Colorado Avalanche at 6:30 p.m.