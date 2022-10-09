Portland Winterhawks score four power play goals to down Spokane Chiefs 5-2

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs penalty kill took to the ice seven times Sunday night at the Arena, but the total time on ice wasn’t all that long. That’s because the Portland Winterhawks scored four power play goals, all within 21 seconds, on their way to a 5-2 win over the Chiefs.

Spokane surrendered power play goals 6, 11, 21 and 8 seconds into Portland power plays. The loss is Spokane’s third in a row. Portland remains undefeated through five games this season.

“Taking the penalties is the first problem,” Spokane head coach Ryan Smith said. “Some of them in third were undisciplined penalties that we need to clean up. With (Portland’s) skill and their speed and their hunger, they put the puck toward the net with purpose, and they skate with purpose.

“They thrive on the offense.”

Spokane defenseman Saige Weinstein racked up six penalty minutes, all in the third period. Four of them came on a double minor shortly after Spokane cut Portland’s lead to 5-2. Weinstein was called for interference at 12:20 and then added on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as he skated to the penalty box. He didn’t see the ice the rest of the game.

The story will be the four power play goals against, because at five-on-five, Spokane was the better team, Smith felt.

“We were very good at five-on-five. We put the puck in deep, we caused some issues on the forecheck,” Smith said. “I thought we were physical. I thought we defended. Four goals on the penalty kill, but at five-on-five we were a good team tonight.”

Robbie Fromm-Delorme led the way for Portland, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Kyle Chyzowski, Dawson Pasternak and Jack O’Brien each had a goal and an assist. Berkly Catton had a goal and an assist for Spokane.

Fromm-Delorme scored Portland’s first goal six seconds into a power play when he took a pass from O’Brien and sent it past Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit. Pasternak gave Portland a 2-0 lead when he took a bouncing puck at the blue line behind a Spokane defenseman and scored with just 12 seconds left in the first period.

The Chiefs played a great first period, outshooting Portland 10-7, but still trailed 2-0.

Things didn’t get any better in the second. Fromm-Delorme scored his second power play goal 11 seconds into the man advantage to give Portland a 3-0 lead. Chyzowski made it 4-0 with a power play goal of his own at the 13-minute mark.

O’Brien added to the onslaught when he scored eight seconds into a power play 2:08 into the third period to make it 5-0.

The Chiefs finally got on the board in the third period. Catton scored his second of the season on the power play, and defenseman Ben Bonni found himself in front of the net and scored his first career goal at 11:07.

Bonni, an 18-year-old who appeared in just 22 games last season, is looking to play a bigger role this season, and his coach has noticed his growth.

“He put in a good summer and looks stronger and faster,” Smith said. “He’s been patient to get a chance to play. He started that play and made an outlet pass, he got up into the play and went back-door.”

The Chiefs will practice this week before welcoming the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday.