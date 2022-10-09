Review: Contemporary works shine in second Masterworks Series at Spokane Symphony

For the second concert in the Masterworks Series of the Spokane Symphony, Music Director and Principal Conductor James Lowe selected works that some people might choose to dislike, even without hearing them. Even avowed lovers of classical music have their prejudices which might have kept them from experiencing the joy that brought Saturday night’s audience at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox repeatedly to its feet after performances of “Masquerade” (2013) by Anna Clyne, the Flute Concerto (1926) of Carl Nielsen, and the Second Symphony (1908) of Sergei Rachmaninov.

The prejudice which some feel against contemporary concert music is, of course, a species of fear of the unknown, an anxiety about being proved inadequate or incapable of dealing with a new challenge. The determined and creative efforts of Lowe and his predecessor, Eckart Preu, have done a great deal to free Spokane audiences of this burden by including new or recently composed works in virtually every program, among which have been two other pieces by Clyne: the brooding tone poem “Night Ferry” of 2012, and “Dance” (2019), the cello concerto which was so brilliantly performed last year by the Symphony and cellist Inbal Segev.

Clyne composed “Masquerade” for the last night of the Proms of London, a massive music festival famous for its informal ambience and wildly eclectic audiences. In this brief work, Clyne evokes the hectic and sometimes lurid promenade festivals held in London during the 18th century, in which actors reciting Shakespeare vied with jugglers, fire-eaters and puppeteers to entertain masked revelers drawn from every level of English society.

Clyne catches her audience up in a dizzying swirl of activity in which every section of the orchestra calls for their attention in a joyous cacophony of cascading scales and snatches of melody, all meticulously planned to sound spontaneous, and characterized what we have come to recognize as Clyne’s keenly sensitive ear for orchestral color. Such music demands both precision and flexibility from the orchestra, which is just what it delivered.

The prejudice against the music of Danish composer Carl Nielsen arose from the fact that he showed very poor judgment by not being either Jean Sibelius or Edvard Grieg, two roughly contemporaneous Scandinavians whose works have always found a ready welcome in concert halls around the world, thanks to their bountiful gifts of melody and seriousness of purpose, both of which Nielsen manifestly lacked. What his music offers instead is an inexhaustible flow of ideas – clever, lyrical, troubling – tumbling out in a sequence that often defies explanation, but is reliably stimulating, thought-provoking, and, as in his Flute Concerto, delightful.

Whatever quibble one may have had with the frail structure of Nielsen’s concerto was effectively dismissed by the brilliance of its performance by the Spokane Symphony and its soloist for these concerts, Demarre McGill, whose mastery of the flute sets a new benchmark for that instrument. McGill’s superlative technique allows him to achieve expressive ends ordinarily reserved for players of stringed instruments. His playing offers the poignant lyricism and mysterious beauty that one expects of a flutist of the first rank.

To these, it adds a range of color and intensity that is commonly achievable only by the finest violinists. Furthermore, McGill’s musicianship guides him to apply this exceptional gift in a way that brings the greatest degree of liveliness, humor and pathos to every phrase of Nielsen’s quicksilver changes in thought and mood. Those who, in the past, would have applied to Nielsen’s slight concerto the judgment which Dr. Johnson made of Milton’s “Paradise Lost” – “None ever wished it longer” – found themselves wishing that it were twice its length, if only to provide more opportunity to delight in the playing of McGill.

It may come as a surprise to those with shorter memories that there might be a prejudice affecting the performance of works by Rachmaninov. Yet for decades – roughly between 1950 and 1980 – they were disdained by musicians and audiences alike as irrelevant potboilers created by an artist who insisted on clinging to an earlier era of Russian musical culture – the era of Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov – rather than keeping step with the march of time into the modern era in which Stravinsky, Schoenberg and Bartok exposed the manifold flaws of Romanticism.

What was heard by audiences this weekend in Spokane, however, was the expression of an open and generous spirit whose love of life and nostalgia at its impermanence knows no era and is immune to changes in fashion. The Symphony No 2 in E minor, Op. 27 is as rich in ideas and invention as anything Nielsen ever conceived. It also, however, shows the composer’s desire not to thwart and stymie the listener’s expectations, but rather to gratify them at every turn. Melody is provided not in fragments, but in seemingly unending streams, extending beyond the length of anything thought of by earlier composers.

Each new gorgeous tune is announced by a solo instrument before being taken up lovingly by the orchestra as a whole. This gave us a chance to wonder yet again at the playing of many of the principal players in the orchestra: Charles Karshney (horn), Keith Thomas (oboe), Sheila McNally-Armstrong (English horn), Lynn Feller-Marshall (bassoon), and Erica Uzcategui (concertmaster for these concerts). Especially remarkable was the heart-melting rendition by principal clarinet Chip Phillips of the enthralling passage at the opening of the second movement, in which the composer surpasses himself in the creation of “endless melody.”