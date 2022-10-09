The Dirt: Building permit under review for Millennium North Hill in the Garland District

Developers are moving forward with plans to build a four-story, residential mixed-use building in the Garland District.

Millennium Monroe LLC recently submitted a building permit application with the city for the Millennium North Hill apartments at 3909 N. Wall St.

The first phase of the apartment complex will span more than 50,000 square feet and contain 60 units, according to the application.

The permit valuation is $7.2 million, according to the application.

Spokane-based Baker Construction & Development is the project contractor. Bernardo|Wills Architects, of Spokane, is designing the project.

A pre-development application filed last year for the project indicated plans for 1,800 square feet of commercial space on the apartment building’s ground floor and a rooftop patio on the third floor.

The application also noted the former Masonic Temple building at 706 W. Garland Ave. will remain as part of the development, which will run north along Wall Street up to Walton Avenue.

The project’s second phase calls for more than 50 units with commercial space that will “catalyze and energize this fantastic walking district,” according to Millennium Northwest’s website.

Millennium Northwest is a Spokane-based real estate development company that manages properties in California and Washington. It operates Millennium by Kendall Yards, Millennium Robinwood on the South Hill, Mosaic Sinto apartments in North Central and Atlantic Aspens apartments in north Spokane, according to the firm’s website.

Millennium also recently broke ground on Millennium on Monroe at 2002 N. Monroe St. The phased project, when complete, will contain more than 75 apartments and 30,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the real estate firm’s website.

Art school update on potential relocation

After The Spokesman-Review reported last week that two buildings occupied by the Spokane Art School could be demolished and replaced with restaurant and retail space, it prompted questions on whether the school would be moving to a new location.

Spokane Art School board President Tad Wisenor said in an email the school is “healthy and has merely outgrown its current buildings.”

“We sold them so that we would have the financial ability to consider alternative locations and have been given the freedom, thanks to the new owner, to take our time and do our search well,” Wisenor said. “We intend to secure a space that can accommodate us for the foreseeable future, and look forward to making that move sometime in the next year.”

Building owner James Orcutt filed a pre-development application with the city to demolish buildings at 809 and 811 W. Garland Ave., and replace the structures with two, 1,300- to 1,500-square-foot buildings for retail and restaurant space.

Orcutt purchased the property from the Spokane Art School for $240,000 in July, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

The art school is a nonprofit founded in 1968 that provides art education and operates a gallery.

Large warehouse northeast industrial area

Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area could be gaining another warehouse.

Spokane-based engineering firm AHBL Inc. filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Panattoni Development Co. to build a 170,200-square-foot warehouse on 10 acres of vacant land southeast of Barker Road and Wellesley Avenue.

The warehouse would include 36 docks and 155 parking spaces, according to the application, which did not name a potential tenant for the warehouse.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Avista Corp. owns the site where the warehouse would be built.

Seattle-based Nelson Architecture is designing the warehouse. A contractor was not listed on the application.

Irvine, California-based Panattoni Development is an international real estate firm specializing in industrial, office and build-to-suit development. It has 46 offices in the U.S., Europe and Canada, according to the company’s website.

The firm’s development portfolio includes multiple Amazon projects nationwide, including the e-commerce giant’s Spokane Valley fulfillment center.

Financial services firm expanding to U-District

Financial services firm Raymond James is preparing a location in the University District.

Raymond James is renovating more than 3,000 square feet of office space on the second floor of the Riverpoint One building at 501 N. Riverpoint Blvd., Suite 245.

The permit valuation is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Spokane-based Bouten Construction Co. is the project contractor. Vocon, of Cleveland, is designing the office remodel.

Raymond James Financial Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a multinational independent investment bank and financial services company. It has more than 8,600 financial advisers nationwide and manages $1.6 trillion in client assets.

Raymond James has four offices in the Spokane area and two in Coeur d’Alene.