2-year-old injured in Oldtown hit and run expected to survive as family grieves death of his 3-year-old sister

Lane and Sam Jensen with their three children, Henry, 2, Scarlett, 3, and baby Molly after Molly’s birth in July. (Courtesy of the Jensen family)

The 2-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit and run Friday in Oldtown, Idaho, that left his 3-year-old sister dead, is expected to survive, his mother said.

A 23-year-old man from Newport, Washington, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street South when he hit three pedestrians walking on the side of the road and overturned his vehicle onto a nearby lawn, an Idaho State Police news release said.

The driver ran, but law enforcement officers located him shortly after, the release said. Per Idaho State Police policy, the agency refuses to release the names of those involved in car accidents or those arrested as a result of a car accident, and did not return request for comment.

The girl, who family identified as Scarlett Jensen, died at the scene.

“She was so happy and full of life and love to give,” her mother, Sam Jensen, wrote on Facebook. “She loved the color pink, princesses, horses, unicorns, singing, dancing, coloring, painting … she was such a fun little girl and our lives are forever torn to pieces.”

Scarlett and her 2-year-old brother, Henry, were walking with their grandmother, 50-year-old Jamie Patton, when they were all hit by the car.

Henry was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with eight broken ribs, a broken jaw, a spinal fracture, liver laceration and bruised lungs, his mother said. Henry was stable Monday after three days in the ICU.

Patton was released from the hospital and is recovering at her home, Sam Jensen said.

The Jensen family moved to the Oldtown area a couple years ago, Sam Jensen told The Spokesman-Review. Her husband, Lane, works in machinery and the family was happy raising their children. Sam gave birth to the family’s newest member, Molly, two months ago.

Since the accident the family has been grieving the loss of Scarlett while also tending to Henry’s needs, Sam Jensen said.

“I don’t think anyone is OK,” she said.

She has been posting updates on Facebook and a friend has been posting on a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical and funeral expenses. So far the GoFundMe has raised more than $49,000.

“It just feels really nice to know that there’s so many people who care about us and care about our baby,” Jensen said.