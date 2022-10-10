Family Halloween action returns for festive fun

For a family on the hunt for Halloween fun, it’s sweet timing for the rest of October. The region plays host to a number of spooky, or just festive, activities.

Here are some ideas to get you in the spirit:

Visit the Addams family. TAC at the Lake, a Liberty Lake nonprofit community theatre, presents “The Addams Family – A New Musical” that embraces the wackiness in every family. The show features Wednesday Addams and her new love interest in a comedic twist on the classic Halloween family.

Shows run Oct. 14-16, 20-23, and 27-30, with ticket price of $15. Performances include Saturday and Sunday matinee times as well as evenings each Thursday through Saturday. The theatre is located at 22910 E. Appleway Ave., No. 2. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.tacatthelake.com.

Listen to Harry Potter music. The Spokane Symphony performs “The Music of Harry Potter and Other Halloween Favorites” Oct. 29-30 at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. The concert features soundtrack music from the “Harry Potter” films and other Halloween favorites. Audience costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are $25-$46 for children and $35-$64 for adults. For information, call (509) 624-1200 or go online to www.spokanesymphony.org.

Seek Ghoul Ol’ Fashioned Fun. Camp Dart-Lo offers three days of Ghoul Ol’ Fashioned Fun events with Halloween-inspired activities, including a hayride, interactive ghost stories, a haunted trail, costume parade, games and more. Kids will need to be accompanied by an adult while they are at camp. The cost is $5 per child above the age of 2, while the accompanying adult is free. Children 2 and under are free along with an adult.

Attendance for all three days isn’t required. The options include 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 30. Bringing flashlights the first two days is encouraged. Sunday is mostly geared toward children who are age 3 to 8 years. Camp Dart-Lo is located at 14000 Dartford Drive. For questions, call (509) 747-6191 or check the website at www.campfireinc.org/ghoul-ol-fashioned-fun. Families don’t have to pre-register and can pay upon arrival.

Return to Scarywood. Silverwood Theme Park has gone through its seasonal shift into Scarywood Haunted Nights, and the venue warns it’s recommended only for ages 13 and older. With a “Test Your Luck” theme, Scarywood is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29. The outcast character of Chuckles the clown has his own funhouse, and there’s Chuckle’s 3D sideshow. Other attractions include Planet Zombie, Blood Bayou and the Total Darkness maze.

Tickets will sell out and are only available to purchase online. Silverwood rides, including the Timber Terror Roller Coaster running backwards, will be open. For more information, check www.scarywoodhaunt.com or call (208) 683-3400.

Tour a circa 1910 Spokane house. The Campbell House Halloween runs 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 for a family-friendly experience. The house, 2316 W. First Ave., was built for Spokane’s wealthy mining mogul Amasa Campbell, his wife Grace, and their daughter Helen. Visitors are encouraged to wear a costume for activities that include a scavenger hunt, fun projects and candy on the way out. Halloween kits are available to take home.

Tickets are $5 a person, but free for kids 3 and under, and can be bought online or at the door – with limited space available. The online purchase deadline is just before 5 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information or to buy tickets, go to https://sales.northwestmuseum.org.

Do pre-sweet runs. The region has a sprinkling of family-oriented Halloween trots. The Trick-or-Trot Monster 5k and Kids’ Fun Run is scheduled 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Spokane Valley. Fairmount Memorial Association is offering the second year of this event held at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Road. It benefits Valleyfest. Packets can be picked up at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. race time. Costumes are encouraged. Cost for adults is $20; $10 ages 7-16 and free for 6 and younger. For registration that ends at 10 a.m. Oct. 22, go to www.fairmountmemorial.com/events.

At Manito Park, the Monster Dash 5K and Kids’ Fun Run is set for the morning of Oct. 30. Kids have options of 1-mile, half-mile and quarter-mile distances, each ending with candy goodie bags at the finish line. Grownups can walk or run next to children on the entire course. The 5K will be chip-timed, and many parents complete that and then meet with children for the Fun Run. Participants must register by Oct. 21 for a T-shirt at www.monsterdash.run. The 5K entry is $35, and the Kids’ Fun Run is $17. Times are 9 a.m. for bib and T-shirt pick-up at the lower Manito Park picnic shelter, 10 a.m. 5K and 11 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run. The proceeds are donated to Active4Youth, a local nonprofit seeking to introduce healthy activities to children at a young age.

Find a Trunk-or-Treat or festival. Several such events are spread out across the city, but some adults with kids in tow might want to gear toward the Spokane BoneShakers Car Club’s Trunk-or-Treat 5-9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Spokane Community College Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St. It’s free to attend and co-hosted by Pacific Northwest Cruisers.

For Otis Orchards and Liberty Lake residents, a Halloween Block Party is set for 6-11 p.m. Oct. 29 at Timberline Mobile Home Park, 19625 E. Wellesley Ave., with more than 50 cars offering trunk-or-treat. The event has games and other activities.

Several area churches also offer activities, including a trunk-or-treat at 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Road; Christ the Redeemer Church, 1508 W. Broadway Ave., plans a fall festival with chili, candy and games at 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29.